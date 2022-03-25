All skills on the Graveborn skill tree in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, there are six different classes, each focused on different types of damage and skills, all inspired by classic role-playing classes. The Graveborn class is similar to a Necromancer, sacrificing health for powerful dark magic. The Graveborn also gets a companion that helps deal damage. Here is every skill in the Graveborn skill tree in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

All Graveborn skills

The Graveborn class feat is the Demi-Lich Companion, which deals dark magic damage to enemies. Whenever you cast a spell, the Demi-Lich will cast a Hellish Blast, creating a homing blast of the same type as the spell. The first action skill is Dire Sacrifice, which sacrifices a percentage of health to deal Dark Magic damage, with bonus damage based on the amount of health sacrificed. The second action skill is Reaper of Bones, which full heals you, increases your leech efficiency and deals bonus dark damage. Your health takes an increasing amount of damage over time. When you run out of health, instead of dying you become invulnerable and restores some health.

Tier 1 skills

Mortal Vessel (5 tiers): Increases maximum health and dark magic efficiency.

Essence Drain (5 tiers): After getting a kill, spell cooldown rate is increased for a duration.

Faithful Thralls (3 tiers): Deals increased damage for every companion you have and increases companion respawn rate.

Tier 2 skills

Sanguine Sacrament (3 tiers): Regenerate health whenever you cast a spell.

Dark Pact (5 tiers): Dark magic damage is increased.

Harvest (3 tiers): Whenever you get a kill, companions deal bonus dark magic damage. Skill can stack.

Tier 3 skills

Dread Covenant (1 tier): A portion of damage taken is redirected to the Demi-Lich. When you reach zero health, the Demi-Lich dies instead.

Stain of the Soul (5 tiers): Spells deal bonus dark magic damage.

Dark Hydra (3 tiers): After getting a kill, there is a chance that a Dark Hydra companion is summoned, dealing dark magic damage.

Tier 4 skills

Ascension (3 tiers): After getting a kill, max health and spell damage is increased for a long duration. This ability can stack.

Punishment (1 tier): When the Demi-Lich casts Hellish Blast, there is a chance for it to be casted again.

Tier 5 skills

Lord of Edges (1 tier): Gain increased damage dealt and damage reduction the lower your health is.

Blast Gasp (5 tiers): When dealing spell damage, there is a chance an elemental explosion of the same type is created, dealing ability damage. Cannot critically hit.

Tier 6 skills