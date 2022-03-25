All skills on the Spellshot skill tree in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are six different classes to choose from in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, with the option to grab a secondary class after progressing in the game. The Spellshot is close to a traditional wizard class, focused on flinging powerful spells at a rapid speed, inflicting elemental damage to enemies with explosive powers. The skill tree of the Spellshot is focused on increasing the damage of your spells and decreasing your cooldowns. Here is every skill in the Spellshot skill tree.

Every Spellshot skill

The two active abilities you can choose from are Polymorph, which turns an enemy into a weak creature and triggers your spells when you deal gun damage to it and Ambi-Hextrous, which allows you to equip a second spell instead of an active ability. The class feat for Spellshot is Spellweaving, so whenever you reload or use a spell you gain a stack of Spellweaving.

Tier 1 skills

Spell Sniper (5 tiers): Increases spell critical hit chance.

Magic Bullets (3 tiers): A portion of all increases to spell damage also increases gun damage.

Prestidigitation (5 tiers): Increases reload speed.

Tier 2 skills

Font of Mana (5 tiers): Spell and action skill cooldown rate increased.

Mage Armor (1 tier): Ward is partially restored whenever you gain a stack of Spellweaving.

Just Warming Up (5 tiers): Fire rate is increased for each stack of Spellweaving you have.

Tier 3 skills

Glass Cannon (1 tier): Ward no longer recharges automatically, but spell damage is significantly increased.

Tier 4 skills

Imbued Weapon (5 tiers): For a short duration after casting a spell, weapons inflict the same element and deal bonus damage.

High Thread Count (1 tier): Max Spellweaving stacks increased by 3.

War Caster (5 tiers): Whenever you kill an enemy, there is a chance your weapon is automatically reloaded, with a higher chance for each stack of Spellweaving you have.

Tier 5 skills

One Slot, One Kill (1 tier): Increased gun damage by 4% per stack of Spellweaving.

Double Knot (3 tiers): Whenever you get a critical hit with a spell, deal bonus gun damage based on your gun’ element.

Tier 6 skills