All skills on the Spore Warden skill tree in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features six classes, with each one being a spin on classic roleplaying classes. The Spore Warden functions like a summoner, rolling around the Wonderlands with a Mushroom Companion, that will attack and poison enemies. This class is focused on support, so its better served in co-op but can still be used in single-player as well. Here are all of the skills in the Spore Warden’s skill tree.

All Spore Warden skills

The Spore Warden’s class feat is the Mushroom Companion, which will attack enemies and deal poison damage. If you ping an enemy, the Mushroom will focus on that enemy. Any bonuses that increase player damage increase damage for the Mushroom Companion as well. The first action skill is Barrage, which lets you summon a bow and fire seven shots, each one ricocheting to two additional enemies. This ability has multiple charges and its damage is increased based on bonuses to gun damage. The second action skill is Blizzard, which fires 3 Frost Cyclones that seek out enemies and deal damage.

Tier 1 skills

Bounty of the Hunt (5 tiers): Action skill cooldown rate is increased for a short duration after getting a kill.

Kindred Heart (5 tiers): Increases companion health and damage.

Eagle Eye (5 tiers): Increases gun damage and handling.

Tier 2 skills

Affinity (5 tiers): Increases ability damage

Spore Cloud (1 tier): Mushroom Companion will occasionally leave a gas cloud, taunting enemies and dealing damage.

Bullseye (5 tiers): Gun and companion critical hit chance are increased.

Tier 3 skills

Quiver of Holding (3 tiers): Magazine size is increased and the currently equipped weapon regenerates ammo over time.

Medicinal Mushroom (1 tier): While in Save your Soul, the Mushroom Companion will attempt to revive you, with both you and the Mushroom gaining additional damage for a duration if they are successful.

Windrunner (3 tiers): After getting a kill, movement speed and fire rate are increased for a duration. This skill can stack.

Tier 4 skills

Thrill of the Hunt (3 tiers): Gun critical hits grant increased companion damage for a duration. This can stack.

Called Shot (3 tiers): When aiming down sights, gain increased gun damage and damage resistance. This stacks for each second sights are aimed down.

Tier 5 skills

Wrath of Nature (3 tiers): Whenever you deal ability damage, the effected enemy will take additional damage from all sources.

Headhunter (1 tier): Gun damage dealt to critical hit areas is increased.

Tier 6 skills