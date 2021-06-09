All Slaking weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Slaking can be one of the tougher Pokémon that you’ll be fighting against in Pokémon Go. Although it’s a Normal-type, it has a massive amount of defense and stamina, making it difficult to defeat, especially in a raid encounter. There are few options available to you that you want to consider whenever you battle this Pokémon that will help you defeat in a PvP battle, and in raids.

All Slaking weaknesses

Slaking is a Normal-type Pokémon. That means it’s only weak against Fighting-type moves, but it is resistant against Ghost-type. You want to try to fight any Pokémon capable of being withstanding any of Slaking’s attacks, and being able to dish out Fighting-type moves, preferably something incredibly powerful, such as focus blast, a Fighting-type charged move capable of dealing heavy damage to any opponent.

The best Pokémon to counter Slaking

The best Pokémon to counter Slaking will be Conkeldurr, Machamp, and Mega Lopunny.

Conkeldurr is a powerful Fighting-type Pokémon. It’s a common choice to see in raids, and whenever a Normal-type Pokémon is involved, Conkeldurr is typically at the top of the list as one of the better choices. While this Pokémon has a lower defense stat, its attack stats make up for it, and most of its attacks will be super effective against Slaking. The best moveset to teach Conkeldurr will be the fast move counter, followed by the charged moves dynamic punch and focus blast.

The next Pokémon you want to consider using is Machamp, another Fighting-type Pokémon. Machamp and Conkeldurr are common choices, and if you’re going to be using one in a raid, you might as well use them both. Machamp is typically seen more commonly in the Battle League, but it’s an effective Fighting-type Pokémon, with a monstrous attack stat that makes it ferocious. The best moveset to teach Machamp is the fast move counter, followed by the charged moves close combat and cross chop.

The last Pokémon you want to consider using against Slaking is Mega Lopunny, a Normal and Fighting-type Pokémon. Having a Mega Pokémon for any PvE raid is always a good choice, and Mega Lopunny can exploit Slaking’s Normal-type weakness to do some excellent damage against it. Mega Lopunny will also be boosting your team’s overall attack power. The best moveset to teach Mega Lopunny is the fast move pound, along with the charged moves focus blast and fire punch.

You’re going to need a full team of six Pokémon to use against Slaking to beat it. These are some of the other Pokémon you can use in your roster.

Blaziken

Breloom

Cobalion

Hariyama

Heracross

Lucario

Sirfetch’d

Terrakion

Therian Landorus

Once you’ve defeat Slaking, you’ll have a chance to capture it at the end of the battle.