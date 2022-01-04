All Spartan Core locations in Reformation in Halo Infinite

The final act of Halo Infinite has more than a few arcs clashing together in a climax, but Spartans would be remiss to allow that to interfere with grabbing the final few Spartan Cores to ensure Master Chief is ready for the final showdown.

With a heavy hostile presence scattered about the Reformation arc, and the second largest land mass for the Master Chief to contend with in the game, slow and steady is the idea for chasing down the final 15 Spartan Cores.

Screenshot by Gamepur