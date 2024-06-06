All Special Enemies Locations in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves features numerous special enemies that players can challenge for valuable rewards. These enemies are identifiable by their glowing red aura and range in level from 25 to 120. Check below for the location and trophies of all elite, boss, and overlord enemies in Wuthering Waves.
Recommended Videos
Wuthering Waves’ Special Enemies Locations, Levels, and Trophies
In Wuthering Waves, special enemies come in three different types: Elite, Boss, and Overlord. Each type of enemy presents unique challenges and requires different strategies to defeat. Here are all the special enemies you can encounter in the game, their type, level, location, and the trophy you unlock by defeating them:
|Enemy
|Type
|Level
|Location
|Trophy
|Carapace: Engine Zero
|Elite
|25
|North of Resonance Beacon in Qichi Village, past the outpost building.
|Love, Death, And Abandoned Cars
|Viridblaze Saurian
|Elite
|30
|Southeast of Loong’s Gaze Suburbs, near skeletal remains.
|The “Ultimate.”
|Autopuppet Scout
|Elite
|40
|Near Tiderise Cliff shoreline, glide over water from Resonance Nexus.
|Protocol 3. A-attack!
|Wasteland Bellower
|Elite
|40
|In Shattered Blocks, accessible from Resonance Nexus in Corroded Ruins.
|Dance With The Wolves
|Sabyrkin
|Elite
|50
|Near Distribution Centre, west of Resonance Beacon at Tacet Field.
|Wild Boar Forest Rampage
|Illuminator Theatre
|Elite
|60
|North of Misty Coast on the broken road, there are three of them.
|Safety First!
|Roseshroom Mutant
|Elite
|60
|West of Donglu Research Station, at the base of a waterfall.
|Plant vs Zombie Roseshroom?
|Scorpion’s Nest
|Elite
|70
|In a cave north of Tiger’s Maw Mine, near a watchtower.
|Empty The Nest
|Fractsidus Follower
|Elite
|80
|On a highway in Sea of Flames, accessible by running up the highway from the main Resonance beacon.
|Debut Project Of The Big Three
|Obelisk Guardian
|Boss
|85
|On the highest cliff in Camp Overwatch, west of the Resonance Beacon.
|Just A Rock
|Prism Heart
|Boss
|90
|South of Resonance Nexus in the Forbidden Forest, southwest of the Giant Banyan tree.
|Prism Party
|Young Murmurin
|Boss
|100
|Near Violet Banyan, south of Resonance Beacon at Thorny Passage.
|Not My Match!
|Twin Heron
|Boss
|110
|In a pond west of Resonance Beacon in Whining Aix’s Mire.
|Though I Can’t Fly
|Spearback King
|Overlord
|120
|In a cave beneath Plateau Ruins, west of the Depths of Illusive Realm.
|Here Comes The Bear
|Wild Gorilla
|Overlord
|120
|In Thorny Passage sub-region, south of Resonance Beacon.
|Gorilla Gazer
Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy