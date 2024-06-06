All Special Enemies Locations in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves features numerous special enemies that players can challenge for valuable rewards. These enemies are identifiable by their glowing red aura and range in level from 25 to 120. Check below for the location and trophies of all elite, boss, and overlord enemies in Wuthering Waves.

Recommended Videos

Wuthering Waves’ Special Enemies Locations, Levels, and Trophies

In Wuthering Waves, special enemies come in three different types: Elite, Boss, and Overlord. Each type of enemy presents unique challenges and requires different strategies to defeat. Here are all the special enemies you can encounter in the game, their type, level, location, and the trophy you unlock by defeating them:

Enemy Type Level Location Trophy Carapace: Engine Zero Elite 25 North of Resonance Beacon in Qichi Village, past the outpost building. Love, Death, And Abandoned Cars Viridblaze Saurian Elite 30 Southeast of Loong’s Gaze Suburbs, near skeletal remains. The “Ultimate.” Autopuppet Scout Elite 40 Near Tiderise Cliff shoreline, glide over water from Resonance Nexus. Protocol 3. A-attack! Wasteland Bellower Elite 40 In Shattered Blocks, accessible from Resonance Nexus in Corroded Ruins. Dance With The Wolves Sabyrkin Elite 50 Near Distribution Centre, west of Resonance Beacon at Tacet Field. Wild Boar Forest Rampage Illuminator Theatre Elite 60 North of Misty Coast on the broken road, there are three of them. Safety First! Roseshroom Mutant Elite 60 West of Donglu Research Station, at the base of a waterfall. Plant vs Zombie Roseshroom? Scorpion’s Nest Elite 70 In a cave north of Tiger’s Maw Mine, near a watchtower. Empty The Nest Fractsidus Follower Elite 80 On a highway in Sea of Flames, accessible by running up the highway from the main Resonance beacon. Debut Project Of The Big Three Obelisk Guardian Boss 85 On the highest cliff in Camp Overwatch, west of the Resonance Beacon. Just A Rock Prism Heart Boss 90 South of Resonance Nexus in the Forbidden Forest, southwest of the Giant Banyan tree. Prism Party Young Murmurin Boss 100 Near Violet Banyan, south of Resonance Beacon at Thorny Passage. Not My Match! Twin Heron Boss 110 In a pond west of Resonance Beacon in Whining Aix’s Mire. Though I Can’t Fly Spearback King Overlord 120 In a cave beneath Plateau Ruins, west of the Depths of Illusive Realm. Here Comes The Bear Wild Gorilla Overlord 120 In Thorny Passage sub-region, south of Resonance Beacon. Gorilla Gazer

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy