How to complete Go for a Spin Timed Research in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event is happening for those attending the Las Vegas event. It’s an in-person event where players meet up to celebrate Pokémon Go and participate in the massive event. A handful of exclusive Special Research and Timed Research tasks are given to those attending, such as the Go for a Spin timed Research. These tasks are all about encountering Spinda. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Go for a Spin in Pokémon Go.

All Go for a Spin Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

There are eight tasks associated with this Timed Research. The requirement is for players to regularly find and spin Spinda-specific PokéStops during the event. These PokéStops are exclusive to those attending the Las Vegas event, so if you’re not attending the in-person event, there’s a good chance you won’t be able to participate in everything involved.

Related: All Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn spawns, habitat rotation, and Ruby or Sapphire ticket details

These are all the tasks and rewards associated with completing the Go for a Spin Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

Find and Spin a Spinda PokéStop – Spinda encounter

Find and Spin a Spinda PokéStop – Spinda encounter

Find and Spin a Spinda PokéStop – Spinda encounter

Find and Spin a Spinda PokéStop – Spinda encounter

Find and Spin a Spinda PokéStop – Spinda encounter

Find and Spin a Spinda PokéStop – Spinda encounter

Find and Spin a Spinda PokéStop – Spinda encounter

Find and Spin a Spinda PokéStop – Spinda encounter

Rewards: 327 XP

For those trying to track down every unique form of Spinda, this is an ideal quest to give you multiple chances to find this Pokémon during the event. The Las Vegas event for Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn will go from February 18 to 19, and then a global event will for it from February 25 to 26.