All stage missions for Wondaria Remains in Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Don’t wander around Wondaria aimlessly.
Completing all of the stage missions in Kirby and the Forgotten Land can be aggravating since most of them are hidden from you when you first enter the level. Luckily, even with them hidden, you can get everything done on your first try by knowing what hidden objectives you have in front of you. Here are all of the stage missions for the third section of levels in the game, Wondaria Remains.
Welcome to Wondaria
- Clear the stage
- Save the hidden Waddle Dees (there are four)
- Help the lost ducklings find their mama
- Enjoy the view from the top of the rocket
- Make all the wilted flowers bloom
Circuit Speedway
- Clear the stage
- Save the hidden Waddle Dees (there are four)
- Reach the first race’s goal within 20 seconds
- Defeat Wild Edge using an Invincible Candy
- Boost through the cardboard shortcuts
Invasion at the House of Horrors
- Clear the stage
- Save the hidden Waddle Dees (there are four)
- Clear without touching any Ghost Gordos
- Eat 3 of the ghosts’ hidden snacks
- Destroy 13 aliens by using Vending Mouth
The Wondaria Dream Parade
- Clear the stage
- Save the hidden Waddle Dees (there are five)
- Help the lost ducklings find their mama
- Remove Elfilin’s wanted poster
- Clear without stepping on any mud
Danger Under the Big Top
- Clear the stage
- Hit high-up Clawroline using Ranger
- Defeat without hovering
- Clear within 1:30
- Clear without taking any damage