All stage missions for Wondaria Remains in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Completing all of the stage missions in Kirby and the Forgotten Land can be aggravating since most of them are hidden from you when you first enter the level. Luckily, even with them hidden, you can get everything done on your first try by knowing what hidden objectives you have in front of you. Here are all of the stage missions for the third section of levels in the game, Wondaria Remains.

Welcome to Wondaria

Clear the stage

Save the hidden Waddle Dees (there are four)

Help the lost ducklings find their mama

Enjoy the view from the top of the rocket

Make all the wilted flowers bloom

Circuit Speedway

Clear the stage

Save the hidden Waddle Dees (there are four)

Reach the first race’s goal within 20 seconds

Defeat Wild Edge using an Invincible Candy

Boost through the cardboard shortcuts

Invasion at the House of Horrors

Clear the stage

Save the hidden Waddle Dees (there are four)

Clear without touching any Ghost Gordos

Eat 3 of the ghosts’ hidden snacks

Destroy 13 aliens by using Vending Mouth

The Wondaria Dream Parade

Clear the stage

Save the hidden Waddle Dees (there are five)

Help the lost ducklings find their mama

Remove Elfilin’s wanted poster

Clear without stepping on any mud

Danger Under the Big Top