All stamina point upgrade locations in Tunic

This guide is a work in progress! Check back soon for updates.

Stamina is key to a good defense in Tunic. You can thankfully attack and sprint without consuming it, but valuable skills like your dodge roll and the ability to deflect attacks with your shield are dependent on how much stamina you have. Once it runs out, you’ll not only be able to roll or defend effectively, but you’ll actually be more susceptible to damage, taking 1.5 times as much from enemy attacks. Thankfully, your stamina points can be upgraded much like the rest of your stats, if you have the right item and a bit of money. Here’s where to find them.

West Garden

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shortly before you face off with the Garden Knight, the boss of the West Garden, you’ll have the opportunity to grab this item. North of the second shrine, you’ll come across a large platform where you’ll have to defeat a Chompignom and a Guard Captain. Before shimmying up the ladder towards the boss fight, take a detour off to the east to nab this chest.

Fortress of the Eastern Vault

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one is easy to nab after you gain entry to the Fortress of the Eastern Vault. After coming up the stairs from the underground, head out onto the balcony and enter a doorway on your left. Inside are a couple of chests, one of which holds another stamina upgrade item.