All starter Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The start of a Pokémon journey has you picking the first Pokémon you want to take with you during your adventure. With Pokémon Legends: Arceus being an open-world adventure, the starter Pokémon you pick will be the one you want to use against the many wild creatures you’re going to encounter. Like the other Pokémon adventures, you can expect to pick from three unique choices at the start of the game. These are all of the starter Pokémon you can pick in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Cyndaquil

Cyndaquil is a Fire-type Pokémon and has a distinct back covered in firey spikes to fuel its fire-based attacks. It eventually evolves into Typhlosion, a pure Fire-type Pokémon capable of dealing quite a bit of damage against others during combat. It features a higher special attack and speed beyond its other stats but is considered a balanced choice across the other Pokémon entries.

Oshawott

Oshawott is a Water-type Pokémon that looks like a sea otter that stands on its two back legs. It evolves into Samurott, a pure Water-type Pokémon that has a solid array of stats. Its highest skill will be special attack, followed by health and attack. While defense, special defense, and speed have been its lowest stats in previous games, Samurott could be an excellent starting Pokémon for players who prefer to use Pokémon that hit very hard with their special attacks.

Rowlet

The final starter Pokémon is Rowlet, a Grass and Flying-type Pokémon. Rowlet evolves into Decidueye, a Grass and Ghost-type Pokémon, the only Pokémon in this group with dual typing, making it a unique choice for players who want to cover more attack types in battle. Decidueye has a higher attack power, with special attack and special defense as its second-highest stats. If you want a unique Pokémon at the start of your Pokémon Legends: Arceus journey, Rowlet would be a good choice to battle against unique Pokémon in the region.