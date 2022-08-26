All streamers and YouTubers participating in the YouTube: Game On event

YouTube: Game On is YouTube’s first-ever interactive gaming livestream event that brings together 60 top content creators, who have a combined 400 million subscribers and 150 billion lifetime views, to celebrate the best of video game culture. That means everything from popular games such as Fortnite, Among Us, Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto V, and Mortal Kombat 11 to gaming moments based on popular trends on the platform.

Viewers will get to watch their favorite YouTubers go head-to-head as they play unique gaming challenges and play along with them by voting in real-time to see how the livestream will play out. Here’s a list of some of the creators who will be a part of the event.

Markiplier

Markiplier has amassed over 33.4 million subscribers and 18.7 billion views since 2012. He’s best known for streaming horror games, comedy games, and animated videos about his life.

MatPat

MatPat is the creator of The Game Theorists, which has garnered 16.1 million subscribers and 3.5 billion views since the channel launched in 2009. As the channel’s name suggest, MatPat’s videos mostly consist of conspiracy theories about popular games and the gaming industry.

Dream

Dream is the streamer whose simple drawing of a white smiley face boy is featured in Minecraft speedruns and other challenges within Minecraft. He has gained 30.1 million subscribers and 2.7 billion views since he launched his channel in 2014.

Sean Evans

Sean Evans is the host of Hot Ones, a show on First We Feast where celebrity guests eat spicy chicken wings for every question they answer him. He will be hosting the Hot Ones Challenge: Video Gamer Faceoff, where viewer-selected players will play an early demo of Street Fighter 6 and eat spicy wings if they lose.

Myth

Myth recently left Twitch for YouTube after signing a contract to stream for the platform exclusively. He’s most known for livestreaming FPS games, including Battlefield, Red Dead Redemption, and Fortnite.

Some of the other streamers participating in YouTube: Game On include:

Ali A

AyChristine

Bazerk

Caylus

Chica

CouRage

EddieVR

EyStream

Felipe Kwebbelkop

Neto

Gab Smolders

GeorgeNotFound

Jake Fellman

Lachlan

Larray

LaurenzSide

LDShadowLady

Muselk

Preston & Brianna

Sapnap

Sidemen

Slogo

Sykkuno

The Grumps

TommyInnit

Typical Gamer

Wirtual

YouTube: Game On starts streaming on August 27 at 4pm EST.