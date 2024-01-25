All Sujimon & Where to Find Them in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

There are dozens of Sujimon for you to find in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and this guide shows you where to find them all.

How to find all Sujimon in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

There are Sujimon that you can find everywhere in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. You can encounter dozens of Sujimon across Japan and Hawaii, each with a unique habitat and location that you can add to your Sujidex.

** This guide is still in progress, and will continue to update as more information becomes available**

Thankfully, you only need to encounter these Sujimon once to add them to your Sujidex. However, tracking them all down can be a challenge, and if you’re planning to compete in the Sujimon League, it helps to make sure you can find each one across the entire game. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Sujimon in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Where to Find All Sujimon in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Where to find all Sujimon in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth
Sujimon can appear in Japan and Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and they’re the random enemies you can find while exploring the overworld. They can appear on the street as random encounters, as unique bosses, and as foes you have to battle through the main story or the substories you track down.

There are 317 Sujimon that you need to track down in the two regions. Many of them can be found by working your way through the main story of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. However, some of them are reclusive, making them tricky to track down. You will need to go out of your way to unlock the many substories that you can complete through the game, and some of them are blocked off by story progression. I recommend you spend as much time as possible searching through each area during the chapters of Infinite Wealth to make sure you don’t miss anything.

Below are the locations of all Sujimon in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, divided between Japan and Hawaii.

All Hawaii Sujimon Locations in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

This is where you can find every Sujimon in Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Sujimon NameSujimon Location
GangpunkA common enemy that appears in Little Japan.
Crooked CabbieA unique enemy that appears at the story of your story in Hawaii.
TechnomancerA common enemy that appears in Little Japan.
Dance DictatorA common enemy that appears in Little Japan.
Bogus BarneyA common enemy that appears in Little Japan.
Contract KillerA common enemy that appears in Little Japan; noticed mostly during night.
Death SentencerA unique enemy that appears next to little Japan’s ABC Store.
Blackmailer DaemonA common enemy that appears in Little Japan.
Rebel YellerA common enemy that appears in Little Japan.
Unquiet RioterA unique enemy that appears in Little Japan and you can find them next to the Ganryujima Armory.
Yutaka YamaiAppears in the main story close to the story of your arrival in Hawaii.
SwolympiadA unique enemy south of Kiyru’s hotel on Seaside Ave, on Aloha Street.
Party FoulerA common enemy you can find close to Aloha Beach and other beaches.
LotionautA common enemy that you can find throughout Aloha Beach.
AutomoburglarA common enemy that you can find patrolling East Waikīkī.
Gainz ChaserA common enemy that you can find wandering around West Waikīkī, and smaller regions.
Poacher EggheadAn uncommon enemy that you can find wandering around Little Japan.
ShivverAn uncommon enemy you can find in East Waikīkī and smaller regions. Exceptionally agile.
SquirmwormA common enemy that you can find in East Waikīkī and Aloha Beach.
Barin’ Von LewdA unique enemy that appears in East Waikīkī, on Makani Ave, next to Mama Masala’s shop.
Sand BaggerCan appear in locations with beaches as they prefer to disguise themselves as piles of sand.
SluggerThese are common foes that you can find between Anaconda and Aloha.
Bummer StrummerYou can find these common enemies wandering the streets between the larger cities, and in the seedier areas.
Sham Man ShamanThese are magic-focused foes who appear near resorts or as support characters. These are also common.
Sewer RatThese are hidden foes who are typically highlighted by the sewer grate overtop their heads.
TribesmanYou can find these enemies wandering around Crystal Aloha Resort and the streets.
Jabber JobberYou can find these enemies close to Anaconda.
ClenchcoatThese are other common enemies you might find surrounding Anaconda.
Jaws of DeathThis is a specific, boss enemy that you can find on Aloha Beach, on the east side, close to the Aloha Beach Juicery
Roman ReynoldsThis is a boss enemy that you’ll find as you progress the story of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
EscapistThis is a common enemy that you can find close to Anaconda.
Stray HangdogYou can find this enemy wandering the streets, close to Anaconda.
Big DogA large enemy that you can find wandering around Anaconda, and the tougher parts of Little Japan.
Newfuax RicheYou can find this enemy close to Anaconda and tougher parts of Aloha.
Baggage ClaimerWanders around Anaconda and the Shopping Center.
PoserA common enemy you can find around Anaconda and the Shopping Mall.
Wild HogThese are common enemies you can find in the Anaconda region.
ShrugglerYou can find them wandering around the Anaconda Shopping Mall.
Gorgin’ GourmandA unique Sujimon that you can find in the Anaconda Shopping Mall, outside the Boogie Woogie Steak House on the first floor.
Krass KringleAn uncommon enemy you can find around the Anaconda Shopping Mall.
Wheeler DealerA common enemy that you can find while exploring the Worldwide Market Village in West Waikīkī.
Dancing MadmanA unique enemy that you can find on Aloha St., next to the Hip Hop Shrimp restaurant.
Bronze AgentA common enemy you can find in the West Waikīkī region, and in Sujimon Raids.
Crazy HeelYou can find this enemy in Little Japan, and they will appear in Sujimon Raids.
Misdemeanor WienerA common enemy that you can find whenever there are specific crimes happening in Hawaii.
SmokestackerA common enemy you can find close to the Anaconda Shopping Mall.
DrunkaboutA common enemy you can find around the Anaconda Shopping Mall.
ClawpprenticeA common enemy you can find in Sujimon Raids.
Monster MonasticYou can find this unique enemy while exploring Sunset Park on the east side.
Poach Roach These are a common enemy you can find downtown in Sunset Park and in Sujimon Raids.

All Japan Sujimon Locations in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Here are all the locations you can find every Sujimon in Japan in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Sujimon NameSujimon Location
Shinya SasakiThe first enemy you encounter at the beginning of the story.
AsakuraAn enemy you encounter close to the beginning of the story while in Japan.
Burnout BullyA common enemy you can find in Japan.
Pro PickpocketA common enemy that you can find in Japan.
Dine-And-DasherA common enemy that you can find in Japan.

