All Sujimon & Where to Find Them in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Recommended Videos

There are Sujimon that you can find everywhere in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. You can encounter dozens of Sujimon across Japan and Hawaii, each with a unique habitat and location that you can add to your Sujidex.

** This guide is still in progress, and will continue to update as more information becomes available**

Thankfully, you only need to encounter these Sujimon once to add them to your Sujidex. However, tracking them all down can be a challenge, and if you’re planning to compete in the Sujimon League, it helps to make sure you can find each one across the entire game. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Sujimon in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Related: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Delivers Another Fantastic Adventure for Kasuga and Kiryu

Where to Find All Sujimon in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sujimon can appear in Japan and Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and they’re the random enemies you can find while exploring the overworld. They can appear on the street as random encounters, as unique bosses, and as foes you have to battle through the main story or the substories you track down.

There are 317 Sujimon that you need to track down in the two regions. Many of them can be found by working your way through the main story of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. However, some of them are reclusive, making them tricky to track down. You will need to go out of your way to unlock the many substories that you can complete through the game, and some of them are blocked off by story progression. I recommend you spend as much time as possible searching through each area during the chapters of Infinite Wealth to make sure you don’t miss anything.

Below are the locations of all Sujimon in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, divided between Japan and Hawaii.

All Hawaii Sujimon Locations in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

This is where you can find every Sujimon in Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Sujimon Name Sujimon Location Gangpunk A common enemy that appears in Little Japan. Crooked Cabbie A unique enemy that appears at the story of your story in Hawaii. Technomancer A common enemy that appears in Little Japan. Dance Dictator A common enemy that appears in Little Japan. Bogus Barney A common enemy that appears in Little Japan. Contract Killer A common enemy that appears in Little Japan; noticed mostly during night. Death Sentencer A unique enemy that appears next to little Japan’s ABC Store. Blackmailer Daemon A common enemy that appears in Little Japan. Rebel Yeller A common enemy that appears in Little Japan. Unquiet Rioter A unique enemy that appears in Little Japan and you can find them next to the Ganryujima Armory. Yutaka Yamai Appears in the main story close to the story of your arrival in Hawaii. Swolympiad A unique enemy south of Kiyru’s hotel on Seaside Ave, on Aloha Street. Party Fouler A common enemy you can find close to Aloha Beach and other beaches. Lotionaut A common enemy that you can find throughout Aloha Beach. Automoburglar A common enemy that you can find patrolling East Waikīkī. Gainz Chaser A common enemy that you can find wandering around West Waikīkī, and smaller regions. Poacher Egghead An uncommon enemy that you can find wandering around Little Japan. Shivver An uncommon enemy you can find in East Waikīkī and smaller regions. Exceptionally agile. Squirmworm A common enemy that you can find in East Waikīkī and Aloha Beach. Barin’ Von Lewd A unique enemy that appears in East Waikīkī, on Makani Ave, next to Mama Masala’s shop. Sand Bagger Can appear in locations with beaches as they prefer to disguise themselves as piles of sand. Slugger These are common foes that you can find between Anaconda and Aloha. Bummer Strummer You can find these common enemies wandering the streets between the larger cities, and in the seedier areas. Sham Man Shaman These are magic-focused foes who appear near resorts or as support characters. These are also common. Sewer Rat These are hidden foes who are typically highlighted by the sewer grate overtop their heads. Tribesman You can find these enemies wandering around Crystal Aloha Resort and the streets. Jabber Jobber You can find these enemies close to Anaconda. Clenchcoat These are other common enemies you might find surrounding Anaconda. Jaws of Death This is a specific, boss enemy that you can find on Aloha Beach, on the east side, close to the Aloha Beach Juicery Roman Reynolds This is a boss enemy that you’ll find as you progress the story of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Escapist This is a common enemy that you can find close to Anaconda. Stray Hangdog You can find this enemy wandering the streets, close to Anaconda. Big Dog A large enemy that you can find wandering around Anaconda, and the tougher parts of Little Japan. Newfuax Riche You can find this enemy close to Anaconda and tougher parts of Aloha. Baggage Claimer Wanders around Anaconda and the Shopping Center. Poser A common enemy you can find around Anaconda and the Shopping Mall. Wild Hog These are common enemies you can find in the Anaconda region. Shruggler You can find them wandering around the Anaconda Shopping Mall. Gorgin’ Gourmand A unique Sujimon that you can find in the Anaconda Shopping Mall, outside the Boogie Woogie Steak House on the first floor. Krass Kringle An uncommon enemy you can find around the Anaconda Shopping Mall. Wheeler Dealer A common enemy that you can find while exploring the Worldwide Market Village in West Waikīkī. Dancing Madman A unique enemy that you can find on Aloha St., next to the Hip Hop Shrimp restaurant. Bronze Agent A common enemy you can find in the West Waikīkī region, and in Sujimon Raids. Crazy Heel You can find this enemy in Little Japan, and they will appear in Sujimon Raids. Misdemeanor Wiener A common enemy that you can find whenever there are specific crimes happening in Hawaii. Smokestacker A common enemy you can find close to the Anaconda Shopping Mall. Drunkabout A common enemy you can find around the Anaconda Shopping Mall. Clawpprentice A common enemy you can find in Sujimon Raids. Monster Monastic You can find this unique enemy while exploring Sunset Park on the east side. Poach Roach These are a common enemy you can find downtown in Sunset Park and in Sujimon Raids.

All Japan Sujimon Locations in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Here are all the locations you can find every Sujimon in Japan in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.