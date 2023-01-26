Necesse has all kinds of weapons that you can use to take down your enemies. From different melee options and various ranged weapons to even a summoning option that lets you unleash scores of minions to do your bidding. Summoner builds are great, and there are several different summons that you can opt to use. If you want to make sure your next summoner build is truly game-changing, we’ve listed all summons you can get in Necesse.

All summons in Necesse and how to get them

The main source of summons in Necesse comes from Summoning Weapons. These come in two kinds: one version takes summoning slots and the other doesn’t. Other summoning items largely serve to increase the number of your summoning slots and to buff your summons’ speed, damage, and other stats. Here are all the summons available:

Baby Zombies + Zombie Archer

This pair of summons comes from the early game summoning weapon, Brain on a Stick. You can get it from the Traveling Merchant for between 800 and 1,200 Coins. While it summons Baby Zombies, every other summon becomes a Zombie Archer.

Baby Spiders

This summon comes from the early game summoning weapon, Spider Staff, which is made out of Cave Spider Glands. Baby Spiders are melee summons.

Baby Snowmen

This summon comes from the summoning weapon, Magic Branch. You can find it in chests within Snow Caves. Baby Snowmen are ranged summons that throw fast snowballs at enemies.

Vulture Hatchlings

This summon comes from the summoning weapon, Vulture Staff. This weapon can drop from the Ancient Vulture boss. Vulture hatchlings are melee summons that fly at targets to attack them.

Cryo Flakes

This summon comes from the summoning weapon, Cryo Staff, which is a crafted weapon available after reaching the Deep Snow Caves. Cryo Flakes tend to fly directly at targets, then shoot them from close range.

Baby Skeletons

This pair of summons comes from the late-game summoning weapon, Skeleton Staff, which drops from the bosses Sage and Grit. Even though they are a pair, they still take up only one summon spot, and one skeleton is always melee, while the other is ranged.

Flying Frost Crystals

These summons come from the summoning weapon, Frost Piercer, that drops from the Queen Spider boss. Flying Frost Crystals are temporary flying summons that doesn’t take up summoning slots.

Poison Slimes

These summons come from the summoning weapon, Slime Canister, that can be looted from chests in Swamp Caves. Poison Slimes are temporary short-lived summons that doesn’t take up summoning slots.

Flying Spirits

These summons come from the summoning weapon, Reapers Call. It is a drop from the Reaper boss. Flying Spiris are summons that fly at the target and then detonate, and they don’t take up summoning slots.