All Sunny Meadows Mysterious Part Locations in Phasmophobia Holiday Event 2023

Phasmophobia’s Holiday Event 2023 has arrived, and with it, you’ll have a chance to create a unique weapon to use against the invading snowmen. The way you can create the device is by locating the Mysterious Parts scattered throughout Sunny Meadows.

These Mysterious Parts are key to completing the Holiday Event 2023. Without them, you won’t be able to take on the dancing snowmen you can find and earn the Holiday ’23 ID and the badge. Here’s what you need to know about all Sunny Meadows Mysterious Part locations in Phasmophobia’s Holiday Event 2023.

Where to Find All Mysterious Part Locations in Phasmophobia

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three Mysterious Parts you need to find on Phasmophobia’s Sunny Meadows map. The first two are on the top floor, and the final one is in the basement.

When you enter Sunny Meadows, make your way from the entrance, but don’t go further from the church. Take a left, and continue down the hallway until you pass the individual rooms. When you reach close to the final rooms, take a right, and you should find a large snowman holding one of the mysterious parts that you need to complete the Mysterious Device in Phasmophobia’s Holiday Event 2023. This is similar to Phasmophobia’s Halloween 2023 event.

The second one, still on the first floor, will be the right to the church. Return to the entrance and take a right instead of a left. Go down the hallway until you have to take a left, and look for a door on the left side. It will be boards nailed into the window. After you open this door, take a right, and you should see a snowman pointing to the item you need to grab on a bench. You will want to make sure you grab all items on one run. You cannot complete this on several runs.

Related: Best co-op horror games

Now, for the final piece, head down to the basement. You can reach the basement by taking the stairs to the left of the entrance before you get close to the church. When you arrive down there, take a right, and then proceed three doors down. There will be a snowman in the hallway pointing towards a door, giving you the final item you need to grab for Phasmophobia’s Holiday Event 2023 and completing the Mysterious Device.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, the next thing you need to do is make your way to each location on the Phasmophobia board with a snowman sticker on it. When you reach each location with your truck, there will be a device that you can use against the dancing snowmen. Take them out on each map, and secure your prize before the Phasmophobia event ends.