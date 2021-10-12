All Superstar X-Factor Abilities in NHL 22 – Full list and descriptions

The NHL franchise has entered the next generation with NHL 22, and this year’s game also includes an addition that has been imported over from Madden: Superstar X-Factors. X-Factors are, in layman’s terms, special abilities that give specific boosts to a particular player, and these boosts can range from generic boosts like increases to faceoffs, to more defined ones, like boosted slap shots from the point. Also, it’s important to note that there are two different types of X-Factors: Superstar abilities and higher-degree Zone abilities.

There’s a lot to breakdown, so let’s go over all the Zone abilities, Superstar abilities, and a look at each player that has an X-Factor in NHL 22.

All Zone X-Factors in NHL 22

These special zone abilities have been broken down into six categories: Skating, Shooting, Passing, Defending, Goaltending, and Hockey IQ. The full list is as follows:

Skating

Wheels – Elite Skating with Puck

– Elite Skating with Puck Elite Edges – Elite Agility in Direction Changes

– Elite Agility in Direction Changes In Reverse – Elite Back Skating Ability

– Elite Back Skating Ability Ankle Breaker – Elite Dekes at Higher Speed

Shooting

Make it Snappy – Elite Snap Shot in Stride

– Elite Snap Shot in Stride Shnipe – Elite Puck Settiling

– Elite Puck Settiling One Tee – Elite One Timers

– Elite One Timers Thunderclap – Elite Slap Shot from Point

– Elite Slap Shot from Point Heatseeker – Elite Wrist Shots

– Elite Wrist Shots Beauty Backhand – Elite Backhand

– Elite Backhand Shock and Awe – Elite Shooting out of Toe Drag

Passing

Tape to Tape – Elite Passing Within Vision

– Elite Passing Within Vision Send It – Elite Long Passing

– Elite Long Passing Magnetic – Elite Pass Reception and Puck Pick Up

– Elite Pass Reception and Puck Pick Up Third Eye – Eltie Peripheral Passer

Defending

Yoink! – Elite Defensive Stick Lifts

– Elite Defensive Stick Lifts Stick ‘Em Up – Elite Defensive Stick

– Elite Defensive Stick Shutdown – Great Rush Defending

Goaltending

Contortionist – Elite Wild Saves Ability

– Elite Wild Saves Ability All or Nothing – Elite Poke Checking

– Elite Poke Checking Dialed In – Maximize Saves when on a Roll

– Maximize Saves when on a Roll Post to Post – Elite Post to Post Saves

Hockey IQ

Puck on a String – Elite Stick Handling

– Elite Stick Handling Quick Pick – Elite Puck Interceptions

– Elite Puck Interceptions All Alone – Elite Breakaway Finishes

– Elite Breakaway Finishes Quick Draw – Elite Faceoff Ability

– Elite Faceoff Ability It’s Tricky – Elite Trick Shooting

– Elite Trick Shooting Crease Crasher – Elite Rebound Opportunist

– Elite Rebound Opportunist Big Tipper – Elite Shot Deflections

Superstar Abilities

Now here’s a look at the Superstar abilities:

Dialed In* – Boosts saves when on a roll

Butterfly Effect* – Great Butterfly goalie

Handled It* – 1-on-1 saves boost team energy

Contortionist* – Great wild saves ability

Last Stand* – Great 1-on-1 saves

Whirlwind* – Consecutive saves boost energy

Adventurer* – Great goalie skating

Sponge* – Great rebound control

All or Nothing* – Great poke checking

Post to Post* – Great post to post saves

X-Ray* – Great vision through screens

Heatseeker – Great wrist shots

Seeing Eye – Great shot through screens

Send It – Great long passing

Big Rig – Great drives to net

Unstoppable Force – Great strength with the puck

No Contest – Great puck battling

Quick Draw – Great faceoff ability

Quick Pick – Great puck interception

Ankle Breaker – Great dekes at higher speed

Third Eye – Great peripheral passer

Tape to Tape – Great passing within vision

Yoink! – Great defensive stick lifts

Puck on a String – Great stick handling

One Tee – Great one timers

It’s Tricky – Great trick shooting

Wheels – Great skating with puck

Shnipe – Great puck settling

Born Leader – Boosts team energy on goals

Total Eclipse – Great goalie screening

Big Tipper – Great shot deflections

Close Quarters – Great in close shooting

Magnetic – Great pass reception and puck pick up

Stick ‘Em Up – Great defensive stick

Bouncer – Great net battling

Shutdown – Elite rush defending

Ice Pack – Great shot blocking

Spin-o-rama – Great spin-o-rama ability

Back at Ya – Increase payback to hitters

Shock and Awe – Great shooting out of toe drag

In Reverse – Great back skating ability

Make it Snappy – Great snap shot in stride

Elite Edges – Great agility in direction changes

Off the Rush – Great slap shot on the rush

Truculence – Great hitter

Beauty Backhand – Great backhand

Crease Crasher – Great rebound opportunist

Thunder Clap – Great slap shot from the point

Note: * denotes goalie-only ability

X-Factor Players in NHL 22

Here’s a full list of players that will start NHL 22 with X-Factor Zone Abilities:

Bruins C Patrice Bergeron – Yoink!

Bruins LW Brad Marchand – Make it Snappy

Bruins RW David Pastrnak – Shnipe

Sabres C Jack Eichel – Make it Snappy

Flames LW Matthew Tkachuk – It’s Tricky

Hurricanes C Sebastian Aho – Third Eye

Hurricanes D Jaccob Slavin – Shutdown

Blackhawks RW Alex DeBrincat – Make it Snappy

Blackhawks G Marc-Andre Fleury – All-or-Nothing

Blackhawks D Seth Jones – Quick Pick

Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane – Puck on a String

Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog – Crease Crasher

Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon – Ankle Breaker

Avalanche D Cale Makar – Elite Edges

Avalanche RW Mikko Rantanen – Tape to Tape

Stars RW Joe Pavelski – Big Tipper

Oilers C Leon Draisaitl – Tape to Tape

Oilers C Connor McDavid – Wheels

Panthers C Aleksander Barkov – All Alone

Panthers LW Jonathan Huberdeau – Tape to Tape

Kings C Anze Kopitar – Quick Pick

Wild LW Kirill Kaprizov – Tape to Tape

Canadiens G Carey Price – Post to Post

Predators D Roman Josi – Send It

Devils D Dougie Hamilton – Heatseeker

Islanders C Mat Barzal – Elite Edges

Rangers D Adam Fox – Tape to Tape

Rangers LW Artemi Panarin – Make it Snappy

Rangers C Mika Zibanejad – Magnetic

Flyers C Sean Courturier – Stick ‘Em Up

Penguins C Sidney Crosby – Beauty Backhand

Penguins LW Jake Guentzel – Shnipe

Penguins D Kris Letang – In Reverse

Blues C Ryan O’Reilly – Quick Draw

Lightning D Victor Hedman – Stick ‘Em Up

Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov – Make it Snappy

Lightning C Brayden Point – Wheels

Lightning C Steven Stamkos – One Tee

Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy – Contortionist

Maple Leafs RW Mitch Marner – Third Eye

Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews – Shock and Awe

Canucks C Elias Pettersson – Third Eye

Golden Knights D Alex Pietrangelo – Shutdown

Golden Knights RW Mark Stone – Yoink!

Golden Knights D Shea Theodore – Heatseeker

Capitals D John Carlson – Thunder Clap

Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin – One Tee

Jets LW Kyle Connor – Wheels

Jets G Connor Hellebuyck – Dialed In

Jets C Mark Scheifele – Shnipe

Keep in mind that this list is subject to change throughout the year.