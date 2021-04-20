All Sustainability Week Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Sustainability Week event has arrived to Pokémon Go. With it, Binacle and it’s evolved form, Barbaracle, have made their debut, and all players now have the chance to capture a shiny Trubbish and Grabodor. You can encounter both of these Pokémon in the wild throughout the event. Every time you pass a Pokéstop or Gym to spin the dial, you’ll receive a field research task, if you have a free slot in your field research list. You can only carry three of these at a time.

There are several exclusive field research tasks that players can only receive during the Sustainability Week event, which occurs from April 20 to 25.

These are all of the Sustainability Week Field Research tasks and their rewards for completing them.

Catch 5 Grimer – Cottonee encounter

Catch 5 Trubbish – Spheal or Ducklett encounter

Use 3 Golden Razz berries to help catch Pokémon – Chespin encounter

Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon – Binacle encounter

Use an incense – Sewaddle encounter

These tasks are pretty straightforward and simple to complete. The most demanding field research task is the one that has you using Golden Razz berries to capture Pokémon. You can’t acquire that item all the time, and most players have a limited amount of them. It does guarantee an encounter with Chespin, though.

For Sustainability Week, the only way to capture Sewaddle is to complete the ‘use an incense’ task. While Sewaddle can be found in the wild, if you’ve been searching for this Pokémon, here’s a way to capture it.

The others are fairly good and easy to complete. The Binacle encounter only requires you to use five berries to capture Pokémon.