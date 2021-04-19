All Sustainability Week timed research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Sustainability Week event has arrived in Pokémon Go. From April 20 to 25, all players have the chance to encounter a variety of increased Pokémon spawns, such as Grimer, Drilbur, Ferroseed, Trubbish and a chance to encounter its new shiny version, and Binacle, who is making their debut in the mobile game. There will also be a timed research series of tasks everyone can complete to receive helpful items to use during the event, along with more chances to encounter Trubbish and Binacle.

Niantic is also giving players the chance to unlock more rewards during the event with the Niantic Sustainability Campaign. Through the Sustainability Week event, players can submit pictures on social media to clean up their community with the hashtag #SustainableWithNiantic and tagging @Nianticlabs on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. All of the rewards for the Sustainability Campaign will unlock on April 25 from 10 AM to 8 PM in your local time zone.

All Sustainability Week timed research tasks and rewards

These are all of the tasks and rewards for the Sustainability Week timed research in Pokémon Go.

We’ll be updating this section when this information becomes available.