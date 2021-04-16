All team ratings in MLB The Show 21

MLB The Show 21 is out now, and as is the case every year, everyone who plays will have opinions on how accurately Sony San Diego portrays their favorite teams with their ratings. Ratings are a cumulative ranking of all of that team’s individual players and their respective stats. Those stats are compiled together and compared with the mound of stats from each other team’s ratings. Here is a complete list of every team’s overall ratings on where they stand against the competition. Keep in mind that with roster updates throughout the year, these ratings are subject to change.

The list below is current as of April 16th, 2021.

AL Central

Chicago White Sox: 1st Contact, 15th Power, 7th Pitching, 18th Defense, 2nd Speed

Cleveland Indians: 25th Contact, 24th Power, 10th Pitching, 7th Defense, 7th Speed

Detroit Tigers: 8th Contact, 28th Power, 28th Pitching, 25th Defense, 21st Speed

Kansas City Royals: 23rd Contact, 22nd Power, 21st Pitching, 20th Defense, 12th Speed

Minnesota Twins: 17th Contact, 8th Power, 8th Pitching, 16th Defense, 23rd Speed

AL East

Baltimore Orioles: 28th Contact, 19th Power, 30th Pitching, 29th Defense, 25th Speed

Boston Red Sox: 18th Contact, 5th Power, 24th Pitching, 12th Defense, 20th Speed

New York Yankees: 7th Contact, 1st Power, 3rd Pitching, 5th Defense, 24th Speed

Tampa Bay Rays: 15th Contact, 7th Power, 14th Pitching, 11th Defense, 14th Speed

Toronto Blue Jays: 14th Contact, 6th Power, 22nd Pitching, 23rd Defense, 17th Speed

AL West

Houston Astros: 5th Contact, 18th Power, 6th Pitching, 13th Defense, 13th Speed

Los Angeles Angels: 2nd Contact, 11th Power, 17th Pitching, 22nd Defense, Speed 19 th

Oakland Athletics: 24th Contact, 12th Power, 12th Pitching, 3rd Defense, 29th Speed

Seattle Mariners: 30th Contact, 21st Power, 26th Pitching, 15th Defense, 18th Speed

Texas Rangers: 29th Contact, 13th Power, 27th Pitching, 19th Defense, 6th Speed

NL Central

Chicago Cubs: 21st Contact, 9th Power, 16th Pitching, 2nd Defense, 15th Speed

Cincinnati Reds: 19th Contact, 10th Power, 15th Pitching, 30th Defense, 27th Speed

Milwaukee Brewers: 22nd Contact, 14th Power, 11th Pitching, 17th Defense, 28th Speed

Pittsburgh Pirates: 26th Contact, 30th Power, 29th Pitching, 10th Defense, 22nd Speed

St. Louis Cardinals: 20th Contact, 20h Power, 9th Pitching, 1st Defense, 11th Speed

NL East

Atlanta Braves: 9th Contact, 4th Power, 13th Pitching, 9th Defense, 8th Speed

New York Mets: 4th Contact, 3rd Power, 5th Pitching, 28th Defense, 26th Speed

Miami Marlins: 16th Contact, 29th Power, 20th Pitching, 21st Defense, 9th Speed

Philadelphia Phillies: 14th Contact, 10th Power, 16th Pitching, 18th Defense, 3rd Speed

Washington Nationals: 13th Contact, 25th Power, 4th Pitching, 24th Defense, 16th Speed

NL West