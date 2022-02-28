All Teleporter locations in New Kaineng City in Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

New Kaineng City is a massive location, with many things to do and see. For all of its size and scope, though, there aren’t that many Waypoints. New Kaineng only has four Waypoints across the whole area, which makes getting around in a rush quite tricky. There is, of course, the option of Raptor Taxis, but they don’t always go to the areas you need. Luckily a new mechanic has come into the picture called Teleporters.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Teleporters become accessible to players once they’ve unlocked their Jade Bots. Jade Bots allow players to store charges from batteries, and to use the Teleporter, you have to expend one charge. Once you’ve expended it, you’ll be able to Teleport to any online Teleporter in the region. During Blackouts or some events, they’ll be disabled, which means you’ll have to leg it to get around.

There are 15 Teleporters across the map, but none in the Cobble Ward due to its preference for Steam Technology.

Garden Heights and Baedal Hill

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some of the Teleporters are easy to see on the map. They’re half-circles of green with a small brown circle in the middle. Others such as the Baedal Hill are tougher to see as the terrain masks them. The available Teleporters in this region are:

Baedal Hill: Yong Reactor Entrance.

Baedal Hill.

Garden Heights.

Naksi – This Teleporter is directly under the Baedal Hill: Yong Reactor Entrance at the top of the map.

Gwangson Hill

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gwangsan Hill has two teleporters that players can use:

Gwangsan Hill.

Soojung Heights.

Soojung Heights has an event that spawns on it, so be careful as you exit the Teleporter, or you might get downed.

Bori Ward and North Lab

Screenshot by Gamepur

Events and the offline status plague these two Teleporters. You generally can reboot them by expending one extra charge.

Bori Ward.

North Lab.

Lutgardis Plaza and South Lab

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lutgardis Plaza has two Teleporters:

Lutgardis Plaza.

Lutgardis Plaza: South Lab.

Ministry Ward

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two different Teleporters in this area. They don’t often tend to go offline apart from in a Blackout:

The Ministry Ward Teleporter.

Ministry Ward: Eastern Gardens.

Power Plant

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are four Teleporters in the Power Plant vicinity. They’re as follows: