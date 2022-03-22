All the crests in Rune Factory 5

Crests are a new gameplay mechanic added in Rune Factory 5. Crests are items you can equip that will give you a buff. These buffs range from increased movement speed to even allowing you to give you more SEED points, which are used to enact Directives. These crests don’t take up any of your gear slots, so there’s no downside to using them. At the start of the game, you’ll receive the Beginner’s Crest from Livia. After that, the rest can be obtained by catching Wanted Monsters.

Name Ability How to Obtain Beginner’s Crest Take baths at the Blue Moon Inn for free and increases your vitality (Can only be used until you turn level 25) Livia gives it to you after joining SEED Companion Crest Invite residents with a friendship level of 2 or below to join you on an adventure Capture all one-star Wanted Monsters Cooperation Crest Increases your friendship with residents who are following you, makes it easier to pull off Link Attacks Capture all three-star Wanted Monsters Foresight Crest Find hidden items or chests Capture all three-star Wanted Monster Hint Crest Residents will give you hints on where to find Wanted Monsters Capture at least one two-star Wanted Monster Insurance Crest Fees for fainting are reduced by half Capture a four-star Wanted Monster Investigation Crest Enter a resident’s home at night Capture all two-star Wanted Monsters Patrol Crest Increases the amount of SEED points you can earn Capture all of the five-star Wanted Monsters Rider Crest Increases your Movement speed when riding a monster Capture all of the four-star Wanted Monsters SP Crest Get escort requests from townsfolk Capture one five-star Wanted Monster