All the crests in Rune Factory 5

Crests are a new gameplay mechanic added in Rune Factory 5. Crests are items you can equip that will give you a buff. These buffs range from increased movement speed to even allowing you to give you more SEED points, which are used to enact Directives. These crests don’t take up any of your gear slots, so there’s no downside to using them. At the start of the game, you’ll receive the Beginner’s Crest from Livia. After that, the rest can be obtained by catching Wanted Monsters.

NameAbilityHow to Obtain
Beginner’s CrestTake baths at the Blue Moon Inn for free and increases your vitality (Can only be used until you turn level 25)Livia gives it to you after joining SEED
Companion CrestInvite residents with a friendship level of 2 or below to join you on an adventureCapture all one-star Wanted Monsters
Cooperation CrestIncreases your friendship with residents who are following you, makes it easier to pull off Link AttacksCapture all three-star Wanted Monsters
Foresight CrestFind hidden items or chestsCapture all three-star Wanted Monster
Hint CrestResidents will give you hints on where to find Wanted MonstersCapture at least one two-star Wanted Monster
Insurance CrestFees for fainting are reduced by halfCapture a four-star Wanted Monster
Investigation CrestEnter a resident’s home at nightCapture all two-star Wanted Monsters
Patrol CrestIncreases the amount of SEED points you can earnCapture all of the five-star Wanted Monsters
Rider CrestIncreases your Movement speed when riding a monsterCapture all of the four-star Wanted Monsters
SP CrestGet escort requests from townsfolkCapture one five-star Wanted Monster

