All The Twins strengths and weaknesses in Phasmophobia

The Twins ghost type was added to Phasmophobia during the Nightmare update. This ghost type does feature a pair of ghosts working together to confuse you, which means you’ll have to keep an eye for these two entities attempting to disrupt you during your investigations. In this guide, we’re going to break down all of the strengths and weaknesses of The Twins and the type of evidence you need to discover to identify them in Phasmophobia.

The Twins are a pair of ghosts that mimic their movements. Their greatest strength is that they will act independently of each other, attacking you at different times. For example, you might anger one of the twins, causing them to lash out, but the other will remain at peace but pose to strike if angered as well.

A weakness you can exploit regarding The Twins is that they will interact with the environment simultaneously. If you notice that two supernatural things are happening, it makes it extremely easy to identify that you and your ghost investigation team are dealing with Twin ghosts. However, the evidence you’ll need to find to narrow down your choices is an EMF level 5 reading, if the pair interact with the spirit box, or your thermometer picks up freezing temperatures. Using the thermometer on this ghost will be the most challenging piece of evidence to use, especially if it’s snowing outside.

Once you’ve narrowed down these three pieces of evidence during your investigation, you’re free to leave and determine you’re dealing with The Twins. Although, when on Nightmare difficulty, one piece of evidence will be missing. An excellent way to narrow down that you’re dealing with The Twins is to wait for them to interact with the environment and work with your teammates to confirm that it happens simultaneously.