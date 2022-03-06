All Tideripper sites in Horizon Forbidden West

Tiderippers are big loch ness monster-looking machines that are a force in the water but significantly slowed when lured onto land. Shooting off their tail will reward you with an upgrade part, and they are a good source for Large Machine Cores. Here are the sites and locations where you can find them in Horizon Forbidden West.

There are two Tideripper sites in Horizon Forbidden West where you can always guarantee to encounter at least one of these machines. The first and probably best location is in the southeast corner of the map in the large lake area around Dread Bluff. In the corner of this area is a Tideripper site, but if you are fine with swimming to the western part of the lake, a couple more have a chance to spawn.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second site is located on the far southwestern side of the map. Unfortunately, this area seems to be pretty bare, with only one Tideripper spawn, but you are guaranteed to see it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Using both of these spots, you can quickly fast travel between both areas if you need to gather up a bunch of the resources gained from Tiderippers. If you are having issues taking them down, we recommend hitting the big mounted gun on their back and exploding the Purgewater Sacs on the bottom of them.