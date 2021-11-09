All Tombs of the Fallen artifact locations in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Tombs of the Fallen in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have you solving multiple puzzles to make you through a tomb and collect the various equipment items of the Fallen Hero set. Each of the tombs has an artifact in it that you’ll need to find, and bring back to the original one, the Manius’s Sanctum. These are all of the locations of the Tomb of the Fallen artifacts.

You can find all of them after completing the respective tombs.

All Tombs of the Fallen artifact locations

Boudicca artifact

The Boudicca artifact is likely the easiest. After completing this dungeon, you’ll be able to locate a hidden chamber in the final room hidden behind breakable crates. Destroy them, and you’ll find the artifact underneath a ray of light in the next room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cassivellaunus artifact

For this one, when you’re crossing the bridge overlooking the entire Tomb, continue to the other side. Once there, jump down into the room where it’s split by a waterfall. Head to the very bottom, where the waterfall is, and head to the furthest chamber full of water. Dive into the water, and the artifact will be there,

Screenshot by Gamepur

Venutius artifact

The Venutius artifact can be easy to miss. After you complete the Tomb, ride the pipeline to the other side of the chamber with the mastodon in it. But drop halfway through the pipeline. The room to the hidden chamber leading to the artifact will be protected by breakable ice.