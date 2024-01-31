All Tools in Eastward Octopia: How to Get and Upgrade Them

Recommended Videos

A farmer is nothing without their tools, and that’s exactly how Eastward Octopia made me feel during my first in-game day. A scruffy-bearded guy with no redeeming qualities, miraculously paired with an adorable kid.

However, as I moped around Octopia‘s rundown streets, I suddenly found a savior: a hoe conveniently placed at the center of the town center. Turns out, unlike all other farming sim games, the Mayor doesn’t just hand you all your required tools right after dropping you at your farm in Eastward Octopia. Instead, you have to fetch them yourself. However, since you’re new to town and all, setting background or futuristic decoration from actual in-game elements isn’t the most straightforward task.

In this guide, I’ll help you gather all your tools in Eastward Octopia and show you how to upgrade each of them in the game.

How to Get the Hoe in Eastward Octopia

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can grab the Hoe after the first cutscene of Eastward Octopia. It’s being held up by a tiny octopus statue left at the train station where you arrived.

The Hoe is your go-to tool to till the soil. As you prepare the soil, Sam will plant the seeds in your inventory. All that’s left to do is to water them daily, and you’ll have a thriving farm in no time.

How to Get the Watering Can in Eastward Octopia

Screenshot by Gamepur

To water plants, you’ll need to grab the Watering can east of your farm in Eastward Octopia. You’ll find it right next to your plantation area, right before the mill.

How Harvest in Eastward Octopia

Screenshot by Gamepur

To harvest in Eastward Octopia, you’ll need a tool called Harvesting Gloves. This item can be found south of your farm in the woods. You’ll need to equip it each time a crop is ready to be harvested.

How to Get the Axe in Eastward Octopia

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t get the Axe in Eastward Octopia until your third day. This is when William and his two boys arrive at Octopia and ask you to help them set up a shop there.

Just so you can gather some wood and stone for them, William will hand you an Axe capable of both chopping wood and mining stones.

How to Get the Fishing Rod in Eastward Octopia

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the axe, you can now get the Fishing Rod by destroying the rocks blocking the path southeast of your farm in Eastward Octopia.

You’ve probably spotted the Fishing Rod as you walk through the path that leads to Octopia’s city center. However, to actually grab it, you’ll need to head through the path south of your farm and take a sharp right. Then, look north to spot two rocks blocking the path to the Fishing Rod in Eastward Octopia.

How to Use the Mill in Eastward Octopia

Screenshot by Gamepur

To use the Mill in Eastward Octopia, complete Solom’s Grilled Sweet Potato quest and start Lee’s Shrimp Dumplin’s quest.

First, progress through the game until you complete Solomon’s quest to cook him a Grilled Sweet Potato. This unlocks a brand new villager, Lee, who asks you to prepare Shrimp Dumplins for him.

Shrimp Dumplings require you to mill Wheat in Eastward Octopia, so the Yuuyu, the spirit that’s been sitting on your farm, will introduce this mechanic to you. Milling costs 50 salts a day, so make sure to have some change to spare.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To upgrade tools in Eastward Octopia, either purchase them at William’s Trading Post in the town center or get them through the upgrade statue in the area west of your farm.

In William’s Trading Post, you can upgrade your hoe, your axe, and your harvesting gloves.

In the area west of your farm, you can upgrade your watering can and fishing rod.

Important: Upgrades for the watering can and fishing rod are only available on foggy days.

To unlock this statue to upgrade tools in Eastward Octopia, head to the area west of the farm when the weather is foggy. Once you enter, head south and destroy the rocks blocking your path. The upgrade statue can be found west of where you’re standing. Interact with it and offer the Souvenir Badge you’ve obtained to get an upgrade.