All treasure pod locations in Starlight Strand in Slime Rancher 2 – Treasure capsule map
Quite the collectible collection.
For a game about perfecting your home’s slime-farming capabilities, Slime Rancher 2 has a surprising amount of world for you to explore. This is, of course, important for gathering up any slimes you might want to add to your collection. But it’s also important for tracking down treasure pods containing upgrades to your tech, as well as new decorations for sprucing things up a bit. Starlight Strand alone has 24 of these pods scattered around, and finding them all can be quite a challenge. Unless you have a map, that is.
All treasure pods in Starlight Strand
- Stalagmite Cluster: This pod is on the lower ledge underneath the giant stone arch
- Rock Cluster: This pod is hidden behind some rocks, but you’ll need a Jetpack to get to the island in the first place.
- Coastal Rock Pillar: On the edge of the large rock formation, next to the water. Be very careful not to fall in, as this is a tricky spot.
- Cheerful Statue: On the wall near the entrance (behind)
- Veggie Slime Bait: On top of the large rock formation
- Tank Liner: In the cave behind the Honey Gordo. Eats fruit.
- Storage Cell: In the cave behind the Rock Slime Plort Gate
- Tall Pink Coral Columns: In a cave, the entrance is to the pod’s southwest, at the end of the pink bridge.
- Violet Warp Depot: On a raised ledge overlooking the lake.
- Sharp Boulder: At the top of the waterfall
- Azure Grass: On a small ledge high above the water
- Cave Pillar: In a cave. The entrance is hidden behind the mountain.
- Root Tangle: In a cave, entrance to the north of the pod
- Dash Boot Module: At the base of the giant pink and blue tree
- Novice Gordo Snare: Behind the Hunter Slime Plort Gate
- Azure Shrubs: Behind the Hunter Slime Plort Gate
- Azure Mangrove: In a small corner high in the mountains
- Starbloom Flowers: On the cliff overlooking the water
- Tall Violet Swirl Shroom: Behind the nearby Rock Slime Plort Gate
- Pink Glow Shrooms: Down the dark hole in the ground on the plateau
- Tank Liner: At the very top of the mountain here
- Starlight Strand Portal: Beneath the Flutter Gordo. Only eats nectar.
- Spring Pad: In a hidden room. Fall down the hole by the waterfall to the east.
- Power Chip: On the large rock formation where the two giant arches meet.