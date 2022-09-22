How to unlock the Jetpack in Slime Rancher 2

The Slime Rancher franchise is known and loved for many things from its diverse and colorful environments to the wide variety of Slimes that can be nurtured. One perhaps underappreciated aspect of the game is how fluid its traversal is. This is made easier with equipment upgrades such as the Jetpack, which can help players get to previously unreachable areas.

Upgrades to Beatrix’s equipment require an assortment of components often including Slime Plorts, Newbucks, and other materials acquired throughout the course of the game. Players can get an early start on crafting upgrades like the Jetpack since upgrading in Slime Rancher 2 is available in a laboratory within the player’s home base, The Conservatory.

How to get to The Lab in Slime Rancher 2

Beatrix LeBeau doesn’t need to search far and wide to find The Lab in Slime Rancher 2. At the starting area of The Conservatory, players should head towards the back wall with the Plort Market. Once there, take a left down some stairs, which will lead directly into The Lab.

Where to craft and upgrade equipment

Screenshot by Gamepur

The process of making and upgrading equipment in Slime Rancher 2 is very similar to that of the original game. Players looking to beef up their gear should first locate the Fabricator within The Lab. This is the base of operations for any crafting, and here, players will find the list of components needed for each craftable item.

What components are needed for the Jetpack upgrade?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Jetpack is an absolute necessity for making traversal easier. Luckily, the list of materials needed to craft it isn’t too long. Here is everything you need to build the Jetpack:

10 Phosphor Plorts

450 Newbucks

10 Radiant Ore

After building the basic Jetpack, players can return to The Lab to upgrade it and even further enhance traversability.