All Trophies and Achievements in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Defeating someone without losing a stock is going to be super tough.
The Super Smash Bros-inspired Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will have a bunch of trophies and achievements to unlock, despite its Nintendo counterpart. From easy trophies like clearing the Arcade mode with one character to beating three Level 9 opponents in one fell swoop, the game has a variety of challenges awaiting you.
To break it down there are 25 trophies and achievements to collect overall, according to Exophase. That includes six bronze, 11 silver, and seven gold trophies culminating for one platinum trophy for PlayStation players and a total of 1,000 achievement points for Xbox fighters, says Xbox Achievements. Here is every trophy or achievement that has been listed in the database:
- Leave Everything to Me! (Platinum)
- Collect all the trophies.
- Rise and Shine (Bronze/10G)
- Clear the Arcade mode with one brawler.
- Astonishing! (Bronze/20G)
- Clear the Arcade mode with five brawlers.
- Cowabunga!! (Silver/30G)
- Clear the Arcade mode with ten brawlers.
- Activate the Plot Device! (Silver/30G)
- Clear the Arcade mode with 15 brawlers.
- Everything is Connected (Gold/100G)
- Clear the Arcade mode with all (standard) brawlers.
- Avatar State (Silver/20G)
- Complete the Arcade mode without losing a single stock (life).
- Ultimate Tool of Destruction (Gold/20G)
- Complete the Arcade mode on the highest difficulty.
- I Want An Award! (Bronze/20G)
- Compete in your first local battle.
- I Only Know How To Give 110% (Bronze/20G)
- Compete in 10 local battles.
- Getting to Know the Family (Silver/30G)
- Play at least once with all standard brawlers in a local battle.
- Go Ninja Go!!!! (Gold/90G)
- Play 50 local battles.
- A Worthy Opponent (Bronze/10G)
- Defeat a level 9 CPU in a 1v1 battle.
- Dog the Mighty! (Silver/30G)
- Defeat two level 9 CPUs in a team-battle where you are alone on your team.
- Unleash the DOOM! (Gold/90G)
- Defeat three level 9 CPUS in a team-battle. Good luck with that!
- King of Sportz (Silver/30G)
- In Sports, win a game with a soccer ball vs CPUs in a ten score lead.
- Better than the Turkey Jerkies! (Silver/30G)
- In Sports, win a game with a plankton ball vs CPUs with a ten score lead.
- Going Ghost! (Silver/30G)
- In Sports, win a game with a yarn ball vs CPUs with a ten score lead.
- Move it, Football Head! (Silver/30G)
- In Sports, win a game with a football vs CPUs with a ten score lead
- I’m Ready! I’m Ready! (Bronze/20G)
- Complete an online quickplay match
- Time to Scare the Opposition (Silver/30G)
- Complete ten online quickplay matches.
- World Domination is at Hand! (Gold/100G)
- Complete 50 online quickplay matches.
- A Pretty Amazing Person (Gold/90G)
- Defeat an opponent with a higher rating than you five times in the online mode.
- Flawless Hair, Check! (Gold/90G)
- Defeat an opponent without losing a single stock in an online battle.