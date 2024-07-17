Image Credit: Bethesda
Official Discord Server link for Dungeons of Hinterberg
Source: Microbird/Steam via Gamepur
Guides

Dungeons Of Hinterberg Discord Link

The community is as welcoming as Austria.
Ayyoun Ali
Published: Jul 17, 2024 01:14 pm

Dungeons Of Hinterberg is an upcomming action RPG and social-sim hybrid that takes place in the beautiful village of Hinterberg, surrounded by Austrian Alps. The village has become the number one spot for adventurers who’ll take on monsters in magical dungeons. As scenic the land might seem, you’ll be doing alot of dungeon-raiding and monster-slaying. So, you can join the Dungeons of Hinterberg official Discord to discuss all things about the game with other slayers.

What is the Link for Dungeons of Hinterberg Discord Server?

The official Discord server for Dungeons of Hinterberg
Source: Microbird/Discord via Gamepur

Here is the link for Dungeons of Hinterberg official Discord.

The Discord for Dungeons of Hinterberg is fairly small clocking in members just over 750 right now. It’ll be great for you to be a part of more tightly-knit community before the game releases. The members are also quite active so it’ll be easier for you to hang out with like minded people and finally share your adventure as you go when the game releases.

What is on Dungeons of Hinterberg’s Discord Server?

Dungeons of Hinterberg’s Discord is a great place to chat with the game’s community, keep up with latest updates, and just make new slayer friends. There are plenty of community activities to get into like sharing your in-game photos, fan arts, and even pet pictures.

There’s also a dedicated text channel for players to communicate with the devs. This si a great way to communicate any problems that you might be facing with the game and need to bring it to the developer’s attention.

Although Dungeons of Hinterberg does not include online or local multiplayer co-op, you can always ask for tips on a tough puzzle or fight. Alternatively, you can read up other players experince with it. If you’re in the mood to talk to other slayers, there are dedicate voice channels for players to hop in, share their gameplay, and host a watch party.

