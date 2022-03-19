All Tunic Fairy locations in the Library

The Library is an odd place to hide a fairy, and the spot it’s hidden is even more strange. On the main floor (with the conversation nook and tea robot), there are a number of ugly red rugs with gold embroidery. It’s a motif. However, among these rugs is one that is quite a bit bigger than the rest. If you look closely, you might notice the telltale 90-degree angles of a Holy Cross code.

This one is long but rather straightforward. Start at any square, then work your way along the embroidered path using the d-pad or arrow keys. If you input it correctly, you’ll be treated to a light show and your reward will appear in the middle of the rug.

If it isn’t working for you, here is the code that will get the chest to show up: Up, left, down, left, up, right, up, left, up, right, up, left, down, right, down, left, up, left, down, left, up, right, up, left, up, right, up, right, down, left, down, right, down, left, down, right.

As a reminder, if you’re having trouble finding the location, pressing up, left, up, right, down, right on the “Holy Cross” will send three sparkles out that move in the direction of the fairy.