All Tunic fairy locations in the Quarry

The Quarry is one of Tunic’s more sprawling areas to explore if you include the Ziggurat beneath it. Thankfully, it only contains one of the hidden fairy chests, and it isn’t even in the Quarry proper. You can certainly get there from the Quarry’s main entrance, but it’s a shorter jaunt if you use the path hidden near the door on the snowy mountaintop.

Directly upon entering from the mountaintop, you’ll find a small plateau that contains a number of small, coniferous saplings with one larger one standing out. Get your Holy Cross ready (the d-pad or arrow keys depending on whether you’re using a controller or keyboard).

To make the chest appear, you have to pretend the saplings are on a grid. You then have to find everywhere a smaller tree appears on the same line or row as the last one you were on. If you did either of the flower puzzles in the Overworld, you’ll probably immediately get the right idea.

However, it’s easy to mistake where the path ends. Note that there are a few points far to the right of the main cluster; they count too.

If you’re still having trouble, here’s the input:

Up, right, down, left, up, right, up, left, down, left, up, right, right, down.

As a reminder, if you’re having trouble finding the location, pressing up, left, up, right, down, right on the “Holy Cross” will send three sparkles out that move in the direction of the fairy.