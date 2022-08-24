All Twin Coyote Shooting Gallery target locations in Saints Row

In Saints Row, the Twin Coyote Arcade is a clothing store and retro amusement arcade in the southern part of Rojas Desert North, which is east of Santo Ileso. The Twin Coyote Arcade is the home of the Twin Coyote shooting gallery, in which you can win cash and XP by shooting all 15 of the targets dotted around the arcade. The targets are all actually in the messy area behind the arcade itself (on the northeast side). They’re all black with white drawings on. The drawings are either of a coyote, of a cowboy, or of a bird. We’ve numbered them for convenience, but you can shoot them in any order.

Where are the targets in the Twin Coyote shooting gallery?

Screenshot by Gamepur

#1 – On the windmill.

Screenshot by Gamepur

#2 – Under a tarp in the southern corner of the gallery area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

#3 – On the fence running along the northeast edge of the shooting gallery, behind a wrecked car.

Screenshot by Gamepur

#4 – Behind a yellow dumpster between #2 and #3.

Screenshot by Gamepur

#5 – Behind the wrecked car filled with cactuses, in the eastern corner of the shooting gallery area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

#6 – Behind some sandbags to the left of #3.

Screenshot by Gamepur

#7 – On the northwest side of the little stack of pallets.

Screenshot by Gamepur

#8 – On top of the container with LAND OF KIRK written on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

#9 – On the other side of the plank bridge from #8.

Screenshot by Gamepur

#10 – Propped up against a pile of dumpsters stuffed between two fences.

Screenshot by Gamepur

#11 – Above the toilet at the foot of the windmill.

Screenshot by Gamepur

#12 – Behind some sandbags and between two dumpsters at the foot of the windmill.

Screenshot by Gamepur

#13 – Behind some pallets under the plank bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

#14 – Inside the large, open container underneath the plank bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

#15 – On the billboard pillar, to the left of LAND OF KIRK.