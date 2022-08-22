All Airplane Grave Shooting Gallery target locations in Saints Row

There are multiple shooting galleries you can find in Saints Row. These locations are typically in the Badlands, outside Santo Ileso. Here, there are 15 targets for you to shoot, and if you find them all, you will receive unique weapon customization for your armory. This guide covers all target locations for the Airplane Grave Shooting Gallery in Saints Row.

All target locations at the Airplane Grave Shooting Gallery in Saints Row

You can find the Airplane Grave shooting gallery in the Badlands South region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach this location, there will be a highlighted area showing you where you can find all the targets in this area. You can use any weapon you like, and there is no time limit to complete it. We recommend going to the center of the map, where there is a ramp. Go up the ramp, and there will be two targets to your right and one to your left. Take those ones out first.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve taken those out, go off the ramp and go on top of the green container behind you. Face the pond, and there will be two targets by the yellow school bus, one by the pond on the airplane wing and one on a canoe in the pond.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, go down to the water and stop on the dock. There will be a target immediately behind you next to the plane, one on the dock, and one ticket away next to the school bus, to the right of the dock.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the next two targets, make your way to the crashed plane and stand on the head of it. Then, turn around, and there will be two targets on the tail.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, go underneath the wing of the crashed plane, on the left side. Two targets will be hidden underneath it, as indicated by the exit sign.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final target is at the center of the map. Go up the ramp, and the final target will be between two sets of stacked tires.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon completing this challenge, you will unlock the Foam Finger Gun customization option. It will be available at your weapon gallery back at your headquarters.