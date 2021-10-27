All Ubisoft Connect challenges for Riders Republic

Like all recent Ubisoft games, Riders Republic makes use of Ubisoft Connect, a player network that keeps track of your stats across Ubisoft games and offers exclusive rewards that can be redeemed. In order to redeem those rewards, you’ll have to spend Units, which you gain from leveling up by completing game-specific challenges. Here are all the Ubisoft Connect challenges offered by Riders Republic.

Challenge Objective XP Reward First Step Collect 40 stars to unlock Picture as a sponsor 50 Opening Day Complete Welcome to Riders 50 Casual Friday Complete an event with a fun kit 100 Amateur Photographer Find 10 landmarks 100 Workaholic Complete 100 sponsor contracts 100 Castle Doctrine Capture 150 modules in tricks battle 100 Bicentennial Complete 200 events 100 All-Star Gain 200 Stars 100 Arts and Crafts Complete 100 UGC Events 100 Stunt Master General Complete 15 stunts 100 Big Air Complete a snow trick big event 5 times 100 Fresh Powder Complete a snow race big event 5 times 100 Freewheeling Complete a bike trick big event 5 times 100 Trailblazer Complete a bike race big event 5 times 100 Touch the Sky Complete an air big event 5 times 100 Socialite Complete 25 mass events 250 Snowpark Star Complete the snow trick boss event 5 times 250 Alpine Allstar Complete the snow race boss event 5 times 250 Look, Ma! No hands! Complete the bike trick boss event 5 times 250 Maximum Velo-city Complete the bike race boss event 5 times 250 Fighter Ace Complete the air sport boss event 5 times 250 Hitting it Big Collect 450 stars to unlock Red Bull as a sponsor 250 This is my house Capture 75 districts in tricks battles 250 The Main Event Complete 100 Tricks Battle matches 250 Name in Lights Earn 400 Division Points 250 99 Ride(r) Balloons Collect 99 collectibles 250 Big in Europe Complete 50 Shackdaddy Bandit Contracts 250 Makin’ it Big Complete the Invitational 5 times 250 Better with Friends Complete 100 events as part of a group 250 Belongs in a Museum Discover 10 relics 250