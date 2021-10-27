All Ubisoft Connect challenges for Riders Republic
Gain Ubisoft Connect credits while playing Riders Republic.
Like all recent Ubisoft games, Riders Republic makes use of Ubisoft Connect, a player network that keeps track of your stats across Ubisoft games and offers exclusive rewards that can be redeemed. In order to redeem those rewards, you’ll have to spend Units, which you gain from leveling up by completing game-specific challenges. Here are all the Ubisoft Connect challenges offered by Riders Republic.
|Challenge
|Objective
|XP Reward
|First Step
|Collect 40 stars to unlock Picture as a sponsor
|50
|Opening Day
|Complete Welcome to Riders
|50
|Casual Friday
|Complete an event with a fun kit
|100
|Amateur Photographer
|Find 10 landmarks
|100
|Workaholic
|Complete 100 sponsor contracts
|100
|Castle Doctrine
|Capture 150 modules in tricks battle
|100
|Bicentennial
|Complete 200 events
|100
|All-Star
|Gain 200 Stars
|100
|Arts and Crafts
|Complete 100 UGC Events
|100
|Stunt Master General
|Complete 15 stunts
|100
|Big Air
|Complete a snow trick big event 5 times
|100
|Fresh Powder
|Complete a snow race big event 5 times
|100
|Freewheeling
|Complete a bike trick big event 5 times
|100
|Trailblazer
|Complete a bike race big event 5 times
|100
|Touch the Sky
|Complete an air big event 5 times
|100
|Socialite
|Complete 25 mass events
|250
|Snowpark Star
|Complete the snow trick boss event 5 times
|250
|Alpine Allstar
|Complete the snow race boss event 5 times
|250
|Look, Ma! No hands!
|Complete the bike trick boss event 5 times
|250
|Maximum Velo-city
|Complete the bike race boss event 5 times
|250
|Fighter Ace
|Complete the air sport boss event 5 times
|250
|Hitting it Big
|Collect 450 stars to unlock Red Bull as a sponsor
|250
|This is my house
|Capture 75 districts in tricks battles
|250
|The Main Event
|Complete 100 Tricks Battle matches
|250
|Name in Lights
|Earn 400 Division Points
|250
|99 Ride(r) Balloons
|Collect 99 collectibles
|250
|Big in Europe
|Complete 50 Shackdaddy Bandit Contracts
|250
|Makin’ it Big
|Complete the Invitational 5 times
|250
|Better with Friends
|Complete 100 events as part of a group
|250
|Belongs in a Museum
|Discover 10 relics
|250