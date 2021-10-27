All Ubisoft Connect rewards for Riders Republic

Ubisoft has implemented the Ubisoft Connect player system in all of its games since its creation, and Riders Republic is no different. Ubisoft Connect allows players to track their stats across each of their Ubisoft games and complete challenges to level up. One of the biggest perks to having an Ubisoft Connect account is being able to redeem exclusive in-game items using a currency called Units.

Units are gained each time you level up, and both the content you can unlock and the amount of Units you’ll need to spend varies between games. Ubisoft Connect rewards can range from free in-game currency, to material packs, to brand new outfits. Riders Republic doesn’t offer a huge amount of rewards in comparison to other Ubisoft games, but there’s still some unlockables for you to spend your Units on. Here’s a look at all the Ubisoft Connect rewards you can redeem for Riders Republic.

