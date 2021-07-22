All Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

For Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event, ancient Pokémon are returning to the modern area and will be available for you to capture in the wild. You have a chance to encounter Shieldon, Aerodactyl, Golurk, Kabuto, Omanyte, and Cranidos. The event takes place from July 23 to August 3, giving you plenty of time to try and find your favorites and add them to your collection. Dialga is also making an appearance in five-star raids, along with its shiny version. When you visit Pokéstops to rest up and resupply, there are several event-exclusive Field Research tasks you can grab. In this guide, we share details of all the Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time exclusive Field Research tasks you can find and their rewards.

If you don’t receive a task that you want to complete because it doesn’t have a reward you want, feel free to scrap it to pick up a new one. You shouldn’t have a problem with it, and we highly recommend this practice to go after some of the rarer Pokémon being offered in these Field Research tasks.

These are all of the Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

Catch 3 Pokémon with Weather Boost – 2 Pinap berries

Earn a Candy walking with your buddy – 3 Ultra balls

Hatch an egg – Shieldon encounter

Spin 10 Poké Stops or Gyms – 10 Poké Balls

Win a raid – Cranidos

Of the tasks featuring Shieldon and Cranidos, the Shieldon seems much easier to complete. It’s significantly easier and more efficient for trainers to hatch an egg than it is to win a raid. Still, the free raid passes have been getting better in Pokémon Go, especially for players who are hunting all of the legendary five-star raids that pop up during these larger events.