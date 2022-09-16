All unique monster locations in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Unique Monsters are powerful enemies in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that are easily identifiable by the red icons on the side of their name/level. Their levels can vary wildly and don’t have to match the average enemy level of the area you are in. These monsters can be more powerful than they appear, and you will need proper preparation before you take them on.

Defeating these monsters provides great rewards in the form of rare accessories, materials, and moves for the Soulhacker class. You will meet a number of Unique Monsters throughout your journey, but some of these monsters require you to go out of your way before they appear.

Here are all the Unique Monster locations in Aionios, organized by region in alphabetical order. You will see their name, their level, their location, any requirements they need to appear, and the Soulhacker move/skill you gain upon defeating them.

Aetia Region Unique Monsters

Alfeto Valley

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Lapdog Veece 9 Volff Lair None Beast Howl (Art) Househunter Carly 21 Berje Belt None Bubble Cloud (Art) Sensitive Catullus 26 Sepulchral Cliffpath Only appears after Chapter 1 Systematic Defense (Skill)

Captocorn Peak

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Spiralhorn Baccro 56 Tsang Road None Grace of the Land (Skill) Stonehoof Torphan 57 Piula Path None Sense of Danger (Skill) Keen Chicky-Chicky 59 Nocclia Mire Only appears after Colony 0 moves to Li Garte Prison Camp Burrowing Rocket (Art) Timbercorn Cthinos 61 Ladras Way None Healing Rest (Art)

Everblight Plain

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Witchwind Kujjat 59 Rottswoe Battlescar Only appears after Chapter 3 Trick Dart (Art)

Melnath’s Shoulder

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Petrivore Judomar 31 Melnath’s Path, Upper Only appears after Chapter 3 Accelerating Attacks (Skill) Perilwing Ryuho 100 Coolley Lake None Eagle Rush (Skill)

Milick Meadows

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Indiscreet Gombaba 12 Millick Ravine Way None Sumo Press (Art) Perturbed Bilkin 13 Luca’s Eyot None Butterfly Dust (Art) Migratory Circe 14 Millick Ravine Way None Just A Moment (Skill) Altruistic Maribel 29 Murmur Rise None Air Body (Skill) Phantom Streya 51 Elgares Depths Entrance None Mimic Technique (Skill) Wicked Wolf Aranqui 70 Fuschian Fields Must enter Origin first Thunderclap (Art) Fang-King Clavein 80 Elgares Depths None Counter Puncher (Skill) Jingoistic Gigantus 80 Viliera Hill None Blasting Stomp (Art)

Yzana Plains

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Sycophantic Lilith 5 Colony 9 Front Gate None Hard Dig (Art) Gushing Masquin 24 Colony 9 None Dodge Acceleration (Skill) Repulsive Deepus 24 Sonata Saddleback None Emergency Turbo (Skill) Well-Plated Zelinka 53 Svinne Cavity None Ultranull Shield (Skill)

Cadensia Region Unique Monsters

Agnus Castle

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Obliterator Centaurio 91 Agnus Castle Barbican None Psychowave (Art)

Erythia Sea

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Littlefort Morley 46 Needle Reef Beach None Cavalry (Art) Navigator Helios 48 Erythia Relay Base None Reckless Attack (Skill) Widdershins Radler 48 Anu Shoals None Awakilling (Skill) Intrusive Neville 49 Migrow’s Rosary None Shark Shock (Art) Taskmaster Imperion 49 Erythia Relay Base None Excessive Armor (Skill) Barbed Merod 51 Anu Shoals None Needle Shell (Skill) Virtuous Gulkin 52 Tengate Ruins None Pointy Stick (Art) Galloping Ghuldan 56 Farlaine Underpass None Apothecary’s Wisdom (Skill) Hardshelled Admory 57 Krezen Cliffs None Shell Guard (Art) Covetous Gerondon 60 Cape Arcaphor None Aquaball (Art) Otherworldly Rodsin 60 Welkin Falls None Jet Stream (Art) Spiky Aurelia 63 Antol Pit None Queenly Pride (Skill) Talkative Dirakha 63 Cape Arcaphor None Deeply Tactical (Skill) Abysmal Rakshmi 64 Lavi Sandbar None Queen of Mercy (Skill) Darkening Asha 65 Colony 15 (Hargan Point) Complete “A Young Noble’s Request” Debuff Counter (Skill) Fleeting Shikino 65 Colony 15 (Hargan Point) Complete “A Young Noble’s Request” Battle Fever (Skill) Ghosting Lulika 65 Colony 15 (Hargan Point) Complete “A Young Noble’s Request” Terran Warrior (Skill) Miraging Yuri 65 Colony 15 (Hargan Point) Complete “A Young Noble’s Request” One with the Land (Skill) Fairscale Marina 66 Oshia’s Reef Ravine None Breath of an Era (Skill) Hardscale Gouran 66 Oshia’s Reef Ravine None Dragon Decree (Art) Sharpscale Ragoon 66 Oshia’s Reef Ravine None Aquatic Warrior (Skill) Sharkblade Nedd 67 Doublecrag Gate Only available during daytime Positional Attacker (Skill) Jealous Mizraile 72 Lavi Sandbar None Creeping Predator (Skill) Oceanic Lucera 73 Anu Shoals None Bomberhead (Art) Demonic Krenolur 75 Daedal Isle None Hydra Gas (Art) Naval Gyrus 75 Irma’s Secret Base None Trout Hop (Art) Heroic Gulkin 76 Place of Heroes Past None Royal Charisma (Skill) Flyswatter Kamado 77 Daedal Isle None Spider Web (Art) Seatiger Tridence 77 Patulia Bay Only available at night Ether Sphere (Art) Ragemaw Tempeldo 78 Daedal Isle None Celestial Conqueror (Skill) Killhappy Brijaidor 79 Vinisog Holm None Strength Support (Skill) Slack-Jawed Zephal 80 Daedal Isle Weather must be a thunderstorm Emperor of Violence (Skill) Ravenous Babayaga 84 Patulia Bay None Attack Heal (Skill) Seadragoon Melchior 85 Twinpalm Isle None Dual Attack (Art) Conqueror Deepwan 102 Demihuman Gutter None King’s Bash (Art) King Krawkin 102 Demihuman Gutter None Desperate Charge (Art) Levialord Empireo 110 The Aegis Sea None Power Pick-Me Up (Skill)

Great Sword’s Base

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Spectral Rémy 42 Bannis Path None Toxic Gas (Art) Foolhardy Saide 58 Pedesto Valley Floor None Rhino Storm (Art) Sundappled Floria 71 N’ohm Wetlands None Electric Skin (Art)

Fornis Region Unique Monsters

Dannagh Desert

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Scornful Daria 22 Great Idalla Ravine None Tail Slap (Art) Stoneclipper Gorse 25 Bulik Brae None Drain Guard (Skill) Crystalline DuGarre 27 Alefa Skysphere None Cursed Cuisine (Art) Terrorbird Zieger 37 Glam Rock None Hawk Shot (Art) Dunesea Marcellus 87 Devil’s Skillet None Strike Shirker (Skill)

Eagus Wilderness

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Sharpwitted Tracy 15 Reith Valley None Surprise Attack (Skill) Hazardous Jarrahed 16 Racine’s Platter None Snake Eyes (Art) Rambler Curalie 17 Bennel Cave None Poison Spray (Art) Farseer Pirtett 40 Zem’s Crossway None Sacrificial Heal (Skill)

Elaice Highway

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Night-Stalker Volodya 43 Torus Hollow None Accelerator Organ (Skill) Unobtrusive Liggy 43 Three Heroes Peak Only appears after completing the “My Reasons” Hero Quest Underworld Rage (Skill) Profound Hodzuki 44 Visura Parkland None Hypnotism (Art) Villainous Igna 46 Igna Conglomerate None Dragon Gas (Art) Crafty Anskey 54 Yunnae’s Rise None Revenge Impetus (Skill) Impish Langobard 74 Purus Palecolumn None Non-Stop Barrage (Skill)

Rae-Bel Tableland

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Dapper Sepiar 22 The Lace Subterranean None Natural Guard (Skill) Tenderling Rumi 23 Lisza Garden None Amazing Growth (Skill) Wraithfin Segna 24 Riez Tarn None Water Jet (Art) Heretical Saurow 25 Old Kana Battlefield None Hypno-Light (Art) Puzzled Raquinu 45 Elsayer Cape None Raid Strike (Art) Doomfang Caum 50 Pinasa Highland None Megashout (Skill) Joyful Nimroog 68 Valley of Anguish None Instant Charge (Skill) Kilocorn Grandeps 95 Dumas’ Jaw None Monarch’s Heart (Skill)

Ribbi Flats

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Unruffled Narrah 19 Laprel Knoll None Defense Time (Skill) Perspicacious Oldar 20 Sparres Barr None Horn Dance (Art) Hedonist Tirkin 23 Tirkin Headquarters None Tactical Eye (Skill) Ruthless Grokken 81 Killy Fors None Predation (Art)

Keves Castle Unique Monsters

Keves Castle

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Mobile Vespa 41 Hangar, Lower Level None Spit Beam (Art) Forsaken Arbiter 42 Hangar, Lower Level None Neck Slice (Art) Vengeful Dominator 42 Hangar, Lower Level None Action Reaction (Skill) Determined Vatslav 43 Troop Reserve Section None Supercharged (Skill) Thunderclap Dalton 43 Troop Reserve Section None Deflector Plate (Skill) Turbulent Martinez 43 Troop Reserve Section None Energy Efficiency (Skill)

Syra Hovering Reefs

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Craven Piggard 38 Hovering Reef 3 None Nimbleness Itself (Skill) Ambusher Tirion 39 Ether Mine None Damage Share (Skill) Blazing Karlos 40 Hovering Reef 4 None Dino Storm (Art) Diabolical Rindolph 49 Hovering Reef 7 None Spinning Bolt (Art) Hornbow Dante 55 Ekdaso Verge None Dual-Horn Pressure (Skill) Infiltrator Garnach 64 Fourth Ixia Bridge None Super Explosion (Skill) Protector Revelta 64 Hovering Reef 1 None Heavy Armor (Skill)

Pentelas Region Unique Monsters

Great Cotte Falls

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Gallivanter Buckley 30 Titan Rock None Sandsmoke (Skill) Frolicking Parker 31 Cotte Trick Ruins None Aquatic Missile (Art) Budding Francis 32 Titan Rock None Spiritual Absorber (Skill) Phantasmagorical Rist 35 Cotte Trick Ruins None Physical Absorber (Skill) Soaring Virion 36 Amoney’s Hallows None Dangerous Claws (Skill) Massive Georges 37 Hidden Freshwater Inlet None Fin of Fear (Art) Stately Doramma 64 Cotte Fountainhead None Scattered Healing (Skill) Saberly Dorampé 65 Cotte Fountainhead None Double Slap (Art)

High Maktha Wildwood

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Dimwitted Tirkin 45 The Tirkinhold None Royal Aide (Skill) Immovable Gonzalez 88 Gogols’ Tree None Wild Wave (Art)

Low Maktha Wildwood

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Spartan Fennick 78 Gingin’s Treehouse None Ministorm (Art) Gorgeous Mandora 96 Cavern of Oblivion None Life Plant (Art) Dreadwyrm Nizoont 105 Forgotten Trick Gate None Hot Soul (Skill)

Urayan Trail

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Besieger Sheritt 48 Mountain Front: Keves None Piercing Laser (Art) Bushwhacker Farritt 48 Mountain Front: Agnus None Reserve Life (Skill) Bloodsucking Elvis 53 Urayan Trail None Double Strike (Art)

Urayan Tunnels

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Raucous Ron 27 Roaring Spring None Last Fencer (Art) Shimmering Marcko 28 Kachurichu Cavern None Radiant Arts (Art) Gracious Titania 50 Roaring Spring None Battle Pheromone (Art) Godlike Krastor 82 Ruins of Seebu None Large-Scale Shock (Skill) Impregnable Sandhu 82 Ruins of Seebu None Fiery Morale (Skill)

Origin Unique Monsters

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Defiled Ishtar 65 Ferronis Arsenal #3 None Vampire Bat (Art) Cruelfist Rojou 66 Amplifier Control Room None Recharge Cheer (Skill) Ghostfist Róisín 66 Amplifier Control Room None Murder Knuckle (Art) Trickfist Tuano 66 Amplifier Control Room None Mano a Mano Evasion (Skill) Creeping Hameel 67 Amplifier No. 2 None Attack Mastery (Skill) Artificial Optho 69 Hangar, Upper Level None Magic Transmutation (Skill) Clinging Azreel 69 Central Defense None Elimination Beam (Art) Dishonest Karom 69 Hangar, Upper Level None Evasive Posture (Art) Phony Temnos 69 Hangar, Upper Level None Exoshell (Skill) Pressing Rafeel 69 Hangar, Lower: Main Gate None Defense Mastery (Skill) Vapid Roger 70 Hangar, Upper Level None Berserker Mindset (Skill) Thaumawolf Bajeek 71 Central Defense None Wold Spirit (Skill) Reaping Anteel 72 Ferronis Arsenal #2 None Healing Mastery (Skill) Desired Oruria 86 Hangar, Lower: Main Gate None Wild Tendencies (Skill)

Swordmarch Unique Monsters

Great Sword’s Hilt

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Fineblade Faltaar 47 Material Storage Warehouse None Dino Flash (Art)

The Cavity

Name Level Location Special Requirements Soulhacker Heavenrazor Egreet 90 Shattered Pathway None Gatling Peck (Art) Seraphic Ceratinia 120 Shattered Pathway Defeat the other 4 superbosses, then discuss “Aionios’ Strongest” at a rest spot Transient Bond (Art)

With the full list of Unique Monsters at your fingertips, it’s time to start hunting and tackling the hardest monsters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.