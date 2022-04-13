All unlockable characters in Mos Espa in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Although Mos Espa is a fairly small location in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, there are still several collectibles to discover within it. For instance, players can unlock three characters from doing a particular set of missions throughout the galaxy. All of Mos Espa’s characters are only Extras, but each of their quests only take a few minutes to finish. Here’s how you can find and unlock them.

Ody Mandrell

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ody Mandrell is the first character that will become available in the desert town. You’ll simply want to beat any story missions held in Mos Espa and then the character should appear near Watto’s Shop (as marked above). After speaking to him, you’ll be granted the For Pit-y’s Sake side mission which asks that three droids be brought back to Ody. Each will be close by, but they’ll need to be paid a total of 8,500 Studs to return to the character. Once all the debts are paid, you can purchase Ody Mandrell for 100,000 Studs.

Mawhonic

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mawhonic is an Extra-class character that can first be met in the southwest section of Mos Espa. Before they are available to buy, you first must help the character find bone pieces in Utapau’s Pau City for the Pod Parts Procurement mission. So, be sure to discover the location ahead of time, or else the mission won’t appear. After you’ve received it, we recommend tracking the mission from the Holoprojector menu, as it will then show you the locations of these bone pieces.

Watto

Screenshot by Gamepur

Watto can only be unlocked after you’ve discovered the planets of Coruscant, Jakku, and Takodana. Once that’s done, you will want to speak to him from inside his shop in the bottom-right corner of the map to receive the Wupiupi Whoopee side mission. It will reward you Watto, but you’ll first need to head to the aforementioned planets to collect money for him. Like Mawhonic’s Pod Parts Procurement, you can also track this mission to reveal where the money is located.

