All unlockable characters in Niima Outpost in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are multiple characters you can find as you progress through Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These characters appear all over the game, and you’ll recognize many of them from the Star Wars movies. Some might have also appeared in other mediums, such as The Mandalorian or Clone Wars television shows. An iconic location from Episode VII: The Force Awakens is Jakku, and you can visit Niima Outpost, where Rey served as a scavenger. Here, you can unlock multiple characters. In this guide, we cover all characters you can unlock at Niima Outpost in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

There are four characters you can find at this location. These are the characters and the quests you need to complete to find them.

Bala-Tik The Jakku Job mission

Bobbajo Scurrier Courier mission

Bossk Bouncy Bounty (Jakku) Bounty Hunter Hunt (Coruscant) Secret of the Archives II (Courscant) Secret of the Archives (Coruscant) Stolen Knowledge (Coruscant)

Unkar Plutt Portion Control puzzle Hungry Happabore mission



Of the four characters you can unlock while on Jakku, Bossk and Unkar Plutt will take the most time. Bossk requires you do several tasks on Coruscant, namely Bounty Hunter Hunt, Secret of the Archives, Secret of the Archives II, and Stolen Knowledge. After completing those four tasks, you can make your way to Jakku and grab Bouncy Bounty to grab Bossk.

In comparison, Unkar Plutt is much easier. You’ll only need to finish the Portion Control puzzle, and then his quest, Hungry Happabore, will appear. For Bala-Tki and Bobbajo, you can find them all automatically when you land on the planet, with their character missions available for you to grab.