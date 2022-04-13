All unlockable characters in The Crash Site in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has completely changed many of the core gameplay features of the Lego series. It provides a brand-new third-person perspective and a fresh take on class progression and upgrades. One thing that hasn’t changed is the series’ love for secrets and unlockable goods to discover. Characters are heavily featured in this new title, with each stage containing a few characters that must be unlocked via secret quests. This guide will explain who you can find at the Crash Site stage.

These characters are all unlocked during Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. Play through this chapter until you can access planet Kef Bir. The crash site located here will contain the following unlockable characters.

K3-R1

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is an astromech, who is useful for hacking terminals and datapads. To unlock him, you must follow these steps.

Complete Episode IX – Rise of Skywalker

Travel to Kef Bir.

Attain and complete the Battle Gears side quest.

Rothgar Deng

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rothgar Deng falls into the bounty hunter class. Bounty hunters are vital for their ability to destroy solid gold bricks. Unlock him with these steps.

Progress through Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back until you unlock the Death Star location.

Complete the side mission Wampa Wander in Hoth Echo Base.

Complete the side mission Wildlife Wishlist in Kef Bir crash site.

Carib Diss

Screenshot by Gamepur

Besides having a stellar Star Wars battle rap-themed name, Carib diss is a bounty hunter with a fancy hat.

Progress through Episode IX – Rise of Skywalker until you can access Kef Bir.

Travel to Kef Bir

Complete the Untitled Orbak Game side quest from the Orbak tribe member.

First Order Snowtrooper

Screenshot by Gamepur

The First Order Snowtrooper falls under the Villain category. The costume variant is called the Cold Weather Assault Trooper, and is located on Kef Bir. This capable fighter can take cover and provide good firing support as an ally in your party. Here is how to unlock the final character at the Crash Site.

Progress through Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Travel to Kef Bir

Complete the Dianoga Destroyer side quest.

Follow these steps, and every character on Kef Bir at the Crash Site will be added to your growing roster of playable characters.