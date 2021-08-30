All upgradable skills in Rustler

Rustler is an odd mix of a medieval simulator and old-school top-down Grand Theft Auto. On your journey, you’ll be upgrading your criminal with stat increases and perks. To be the very strongest on the street, you’ll need to bring the pain.

Throughout the game, you’ll find horseshoes that you can use to upgrade your character Guy. To find the menu, press pause, options, or the ESC key and press A (or click) on “Skills.” From there, you’ll see the skill tree. If you ever decide to switch skills, you can reset what you have by pressing the X or square buttons or by hovering your mouse over the bottom left text. It will cost you 100 gold, however.

Combat

Spongeguy (2 points) Increases maximum HP by increments of 10% to a 30% maximum.

Hero of Might and Might (2 points) Increases maximum dealt by increments of 5% up to 15%.

Lung Story Short (2 points) Fighting and running costs 5% less stamina than previously. It can go all the way up to 15% when upgraded fully.

Plot Armor (8 points) Fatal hits leaves Guy with 1HP, giving you one last chance rather than dying.

Reguyneration (3 points) Restores 1% of maximum HP per second, up to 30% of maximum HP. However, when upgraded, it can restore up to 70% of maximum HP.



Ranged

Boltslinger (2 points) Crossbow reloads 10% faster, can be raised up to 30%.

Shit Motion (2 points) Throwing poo at enemies slows them down by 10%, can be increased up to 30%.

Ammo Domini (8 points) This bolsters your bolt capacity by 10. No further upgrades are available.

Zero Waste (8 points) You may be able to retrieve a fired bolt from a dead body with this skill unlocked.

Run and Gun (10 points) With this skill, you can reload crossbows while running. Keep in mind this doesn’t work with sprinting.



Riding

Horselifting (8 points) Unlocking this skill will allow you to pick up items even if you’re on horseback.

Secretariat (2 points) Horses regenerate stamina 10% faster, can be upgraded up to 30%.

Horse Whisperer (6 points) By default, Guy can ride with average horses with no issues whatsoever. However, this skill allows Guy to keep riding fast horses rather than falling off.

Red Dead Rejection (8 points) You can now attack persuers with a back kick from the horse by performing a U-Turn.

The Fifth Horseman (10 points) Pressing Tab (or down on a controller’s D-Pad) lets you summon a horse to you. This sounds very useful but it’s definitely expensive.



Social