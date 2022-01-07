All Ursaring weaknesses and best Pokemon counters in Pokémon Go

Ursaring is a Pokémon you have the chance ot encounter in three-star raids in Pokémon Go. If you create your team correctly or have a friend or two helping you out, you should be able to defeat it. Making sure you have the ideal team to take is critical. In this guide, we’ll cover all of Ursaring’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Ursaring weaknesses

Ursaring is a Normal-type Pokémon. It will only be weak against Fighting-type moves, but it is resistant against any Ghost-type moves. There are several Fighting-type Pokémon you can select to give you a wide variety of options to use in this raid.

Best Pokémon counters to Ursaring

The best Pokémon to counter Ursaring include Lucario, Conkeldurr, and Machamp.

Lucario is a Steel and Fighting-type Pokémon. It’s capable of dealing some heavy damage to Ursaring, and because it’s a Steel-type, it will have some hardy defenses to keep it fighting for a reasonable amount of time. The best moveset for Lucario is the fast move counter and the charged moves aura sphere and close combat.

The next Pokémon we recommend is Conkeldurr, a pure Fighting-type. Conkeldurr is a highly recommended Fighting-type Pokémon that consistently appears as a raid Pokémon choice. If you don’t have one, you might want to consider grabbing one for your roster for other raids. The best moveset for Conkeldurr to use is the fast move counter and the charged moves dynamic punch and focus blast.

The last Pokémon you want to consider using is Machamp, another pure Fighting-type. Machamp is widely used in both raids and PvP, so more trainers are bound to have it in their roster for one reason or another. The best moveset for Machamp to use is the fast move counter and the charged moves dynamic punch and close combat.

You’ll need to have a full team of six Pokémon to use against Ursaring for the three-star raid. These are additional Pokémon choices we highly recommend for you to consider using.

Alakazam

Blaziken

Breloom

Cobalion

Hariyama

Heracross

Mewtwo

Sawk

Sirfetch’d

Terrakion

Toxicroak

After beating Ursaring, you do have a chance to capture it. Unfortunately, there will not be a shiny version available.