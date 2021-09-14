All Uxie weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Uxie is one of the three Lake Guardian Pokémon that you can capture in Pokémon Go. It will be appearing from September 14 to October 1. You can find Uxie appearing in five-star raids in the Asia-Pacific region, so trainers may want to use Remote Raid passes to fight against it. These are all of Uxie’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to use against it during the fight.

All Uxie weaknesses

Uxie is a Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks, but it will be resistant against Fighting and Psychic-type moves. Of the choices, we’re going to recommend you use Dark and Ghost-type Pokémon to combat it.

The best Pokémon counters to Uxie

The best Pokémon to use against it include Chandelure, Gengar, and Tyranitar.

Chandelure is a Ghost and Fire-type Pokémon. It has an incredible attack power, making it a superb choice to do some heavy attacks against Uxie during the raid. It also has a decent defense, unlike several other Ghost-type Pokémon that are sometimes considered glass cannons. The best moveset for Chandelure to use during the raid will be the fast move incinerate and the charged moves shadow ball and flame charge.

The next option is Gengar, a Ghost and Poison-type Pokémon. Gengar is an excellent attacker, and it can do some heavy damage against Uxie during the raid. The problem with it is that Gengar doesn’t have the best defenses, so you’ll want to make sure you bring some other bulky Pokémon to fight alongside it. The best moveset to give Gengar is the fast move shadow claw, and the charged moves shadow ball and shadow punch.

The last option we’re going to recommend to use against Uxie is Tyranitar the Dark and Rock-type Pokémon. This Pokémon has a slightly higher amount of defense and stamina to withstand Uxie’s attacks, and it has a powerful attack stat. The best moveset to teach Tyranitar is the fast move bite and the charged moves crunch and stone edge.

You’re going to need to use a team of six Pokémon against Uxie. These are some of the best options we’re going to recommend you use.

Absol

Banette

Bisharp

Darkrai

Escavalier

Giratina (Origin)

Honchkrow

Hydreigon

Mewtwo

Weavile

Yveltal

After beating Uxie in combat, you’ll have a chance to capture it. There’s also a chance you can capture a shiny version of it.