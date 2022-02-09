The Valentine’s Day 2022 event gives you the chance to catch a variety of Pokémon for a limited time in Pokémon Go. You’ll find plenty of new ones appearing in the wild, but there’s also the chance to earn a handful of Pokémon encounters by completing specific Field Research tasks. These tasks will only be available during the Valentine’s Day event and will no longer drop following the event. These are all Valentine’s Day 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

You can find these Field Research tasks by spinning PokéStops or Gym dials as you navigate through your local area. You can carry three of them simultaneously, and you can freely remove them from your profile if you do not want to complete them.

Catch 20 Luvdisc – Alomomola encounter

Catch 5 Pokémon – Luvdisc encounter

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy – Pikachu or Eevee encounter

Make 5 great Curveball throws in a row – Spinda with a heart pattern encounter

Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon – Ralts encounter

Win a raid – Male or female Frillish encounter

The Win a raid and Catch 20 Luvdisc will likely be the most sought-after of the six field research tasks. These tasks provide unique rewards, the Frillish and Alomomola encounters, respectively. If you’re trying to hunt down these Pokémon, you’ll want to aim for them. However, players might also be looking to catch Spinda with a heart pattern, which appears for the Make 5 great Curball Throws in a row.

The Valentine’s Day 2022 event ends on February 14 at 8 PM in your local area.