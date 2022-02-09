All Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge 2 tasks and rewards in Pokemon Go

The Valentine’s Day 2022 event is back in Pokémon Go, and with it, two unique Collection Challenges for you to complete. You’ll have a limited time to complete both of these challenges, and if you do, there’s a chance for you to earn a male and female Frillish encounter, giving you two opportunities to encounter this Pokémon. Both challenges will have you hunting down specific Pokémon in your local area. In this guide, we’ll cover all Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge 2 tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go and the Pokémon you need to catch.

You’ll be looking to find four distinct Pokémon to finish this challenge. These are the four Pokémon you need to find to complete the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge 2.

Furfrou

Illumise

Luvdisc

Minun

Rewards: 2,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and a female Frillish encounter.

The Pokémon featured in this challenge can be caught in the wild. This means you will not have to seek out specific raid battles or track down a specific field research task. Instead, all you’ll have to do is search in your local neighborhood during the event and try to find them. If you’re running into some trouble, we highly recommend placing incense on your character or placing a lure on a nearby PokéStop to bring Pokémon to your location.

The Valentine’s Day 2022 event will be ongoing from February 10 to 14, giving a little over five days to finish all of these tasks in Pokémon Go.