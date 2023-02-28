All Valentine’s shop locations in Blox Fruits and their exclusive items

Looking to get your hands on some exclusive items in Blox Fruits? The Valentine’s shop event features various limited-time items to help you up your game. Our guide will help you locate all Valentine’s shop locations in all seas, so you can snag these special items before they’re gone.

Valentine’s shop locations in all seas

Valentine’s shop has different locations in all seas of Blox Fruits. Depending on how far you have reached in the game, you would want to know the location of this event’s shop on the specific sea. Below we have listed the location for Valentine’s shops in all seas.

Valentine’s shop location in the first sea

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Valentine’s shop in the Middle Town in the first sea. Once in town, head towards the center and look for the big fountain. The Valentine’s shop NPC is standing near the left side of that fountain, and you will easily spot her.

Valentine’s shop location in the second sea

Screenshot by Gamepur

You must head to the Kingdom of Rose to find Valentine’s shop in the second sea. After getting to the kingdom, find the Cafe, a yellow building across the big wall in the middle. You will find Valentine’s shop NPC standing on the left side of the Cafe.

Valentine’s shop location in the third sea

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lastly, you can find Valentine’s shop in the Castle on the Sea in the third sea. It’s the island in the middle of the sea and is the go-to place for many things. Once you are here, head to the entrance to the castle, and you will see Valentine’s shop NPC standing in front of the entrance.

Valentine’s shop all exclusive items

Valentine’s shop sells exclusive items you will not find anywhere in the game. You must hurry up and get the required number of hearts for those items before the event time runs out. Here is the list of exclusive items in the Valentine’s shop and the hearts to purchase them.