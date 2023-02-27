How to get and use Hearts in Blox Fruits

While Valentine’s Day is several weeks past, Roblox Blox Fruits aims to keep love in the air by featuring the Valentine Update’s Love Event, during which adventurers can earn Hearts for special prizes. Hearts are a new event currency you can obtain and exchange for temporary Boosts, Fruits, or even rare Accessories like the Heart Shades. As of February 2023, we have yet to see any information regarding the duration of this event. Therefore, if you would like to get your hands on unique rarities, Robux-free Boosts, or hard-to-get Fruits, be sure to get started on farming Hearts as soon as possible.

Obtaining Hearts in Roblox Blox Fruits

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get Hearts in Roblox Blox Fruits, you must defeat enemies you find across the various locations of the Seas. The level of your opponent does not affect the low drop rate of Hearts. More specifically, it does not matter if you are battling Desert Bandits in the Desert or Galley Captains on Fountain Island; the rate at which Hearts drop will remain constant. On the other hand, you can slightly bolster the Heart drop chance in Blox Fruits by friending up to three other players on the same server. While the percentage increase is slight, it will make a difference if you plan to farm for an extended period.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have accumulated several dozen or hundred Hearts in Roblox Blox Fruits, you can visit the Valentine Shop NPC vendor in the fountain plaza of Middle Town of the First Sea. We found this NPC near the Weapon Dealer, who sells starter ranged weapons. The Valentine Shop will offer a variety of items that rotate every hour. For instance, we saw that the vendor was selling a purple character aura for over a thousand Hearts. However, this offering and several others switched to Boosts and mid-tier Fruits in Roblox the following day. Therefore, we recommend visiting the Valentine Shop often to avoid missing out on any exclusive or hard-to-get items.