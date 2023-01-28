How to get to the 2nd Sea in Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits is an action-packed Roblox game that takes players on an adventure through three seas, each with its challenges and rewards. One of the most sought-after seas in the game is the Second Sea, which is home to powerful enemies, rare resources, and unique items. This guide will help you reach the second sea in Roblox Blox Fruits.

How to unlock the Second Sea in Blox Fruits

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first step to accessing the Second Sea is to reach at least level 700. Reaching this level is a significant milestone in the game, and you unlock new abilities, quests, and items while doing that. Leveling up in Blox Fruits is no easy task, but it won’t be a problem if you do it properly. Once you have reached this level, you will need to go to the Prison and talk to the Military Detective. He will give you a key to unlock a door in the Frozen Village that leads to the Ice Admiral.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Frozen Village is located near the Prison; you can easily travel there on a ship. Once in the Frozen Village, go to the ability cave, where you can buy various abilities such as Enhancement, Flash Step, and Skyjump. Look for the brown door, unlock it using the key provided by the Military Detective, and enter the room. Inside, you will find the Ice Admiral, a powerful boss you must defeat to proceed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have defeated the Ice Admiral, go back to the Military Detective and talk to him. He will tell you that Don Swan, another powerful enemy, has escaped to the Second Sea and that you must go to Middle Town to find the Experienced Captain. Experienced Captain is on one the opposite side of the Middle Town. You will easily spot him near the harbor. Talk to him, and he will take you to the Second Sea.