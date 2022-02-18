All Valor Surges in Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy is armed in Horizon Forbidden West with ultimate abilities called Valor Surges. These abilities, once equipped, allow her to build up a charge of Valor and unleash a powerful attack or ability that will help her level the field in battle. This guide covers all the Valor Surges in Horizon Forbidden West and the levels you can unlock for them.

Warrior Valor Surges and levels

Critical Boost : This Valor Surge is powered by a special mode in Aloy’s Focus, granting her a greater chance of landing critical hits and increasing critical damage when those hits land. Level 1 : +35% critical hit chance, +10% critical hit damage, +75% critical strike damage. Level 2 : +45% critical hit chance, +25% critical hit damage, +100% critical strike damage, +5% weapon technique extra critical chance. Level 3 : +55% critical hit chance, +50% critical hit damage, +150% critical strike damage, +15% weapon technique extra critical chance.

Trapper Valor Surges and levels

Elemental Fury : Aloy’s resolve is bolstered, allowing her to increase the buildup and effects of elemental attacks, gainng a greater resistance to elemental attacks simultaneousy. Level 1 : +100% elemental buildup, +50% elemental state duration, +20% elemental damage resistance. Level 2 : +150% elemental buildup, +75% elemental state duration, +30% elemental damage resistance. Level 3 : +200% elemental buildup, +100% elemental state duration, +40% elemental damage resistance, cause an elemental blast if you trigger an elemental state with a direct hit.

Hunter Valor Surges and levels

Ranged Master : Increase Aloy’s damage with ranged weapons for a limited time. Level 1 : +30% ranged weapon damage, 5% health recovered per hit. Level 2 : +45% ranged weapon damage, 7% health recovered per hit, +20% weapon technique damage, +100% weapon stamina regen. Level 3 : +60% ranged weapon damage, 10% health recovered per hit, +40% weapon technique damage, +200% weapon stamina regen, killing a machine with a ranged attack causes a shock explosion.

Survivor Valor Surges

Toughened : Aloy drinks a special potion to restore health and gain some resistance effects. Level 1 : 30 health regained every 2 seconds, +15% melee damage resistance. Level 2 : 50 health regained every 2 seconds, +25% melee damage resistance, +30% crushed resistance. Level 3 : 80 health regained every 2 seconds, +50% melee damage resistance, +50% crushed resistance, +100% blinded resistance, +100% deafened resistance.

Infiltrator Valor Surges

Stealth Stalker : Aloy uses a cloaking device based on Stalker technology to decrease her visibility to enemies. The device is temporarily deactivated when aiming or using a melee attack. Level 1 : Very high visibility reduction, +50% bonus damage against unaware targets. Level 2 : Very high visibility reduction, +100% bonus damage against unaware targets. Level 3 : Very high visibility reduction, +200% bonus damage against unaware targets, sealth kills prolong the use of this Valor Surge and restore Valor.

Machine Master Valor Surges