All Vanguard Medals for Guardian Games in Destiny 2

Recommended Videos

In this guide, you’ll find all Vanguard Medals for the Guardian Games in Destiny 2 and how to get them. These medals are a key part of the competition, requiring players to meet specific qualifications.

Medals work as booster scores and a reason for players to be proud of their accomplishments during the event. With this guide, players will be able to navigate the competition and maximize their gains.

What are the Guardian Games?

Image via Bungie

The Guardian Games are an annual event in which players can compete against other Guardians and have a chance to earn a bunch of different rewards. One of the most coveted rewards during this event is the Guardian Games armor sets, which are among the best-looking armor sets in Destiny 2.

All Vanguard Medals in Guardian Games

You can earn these medals during Vanguard Strikes. These are all of the potential medals you can earn.

Berserker: Quickly defeat three enemies using a melee final blow

Bronze tier: Finish a Guardian Games playlist and earn the Bronze Tier score

Bronze Threshold: Go over the Bronze Score threshold in a Guardian Games playlist

Cannon Baller: Defeat 10 enemies using a grenade launcher or rocket launch without dying

Crater Maker: Defeat 20 enemies using a grenade launcher or rocket launcher without dying

Demolition Expert: Quickly defeat three enemies using a grenade

Eagle Eye: Defeat 10 enemies using a scout rifle, bow, sniper rifle, or linear fusion rifle without dying

Energy Frenzy: Quickly defeat nine enemies using an energy weapon

Energy Rampage: Quickly defeat six enemies using an energy weapon

Energy Spree: Quickly defeat three enemies using an energy weapon

Eye to Eye: Defeat 30 enemies using a sidearm, submachine, shotgun, sword, or glaive without dying

Finishing Touches: Defeat a powerful enemy using a finisher

Fireteam Spree: As a Fireteam defeating 10 enemies

Flawless Fireteam: Complete a Guardian Games activity without anyone in the Fireteam dying

From the Pocket: Defeat 20 enemies using an auto rifle, pulse rifle, hand cannon, fusion rifle, or machine gun without dying

Giant Slayer: Defeat a champion

Gold Threshold: Go over the Gold Score threshold in a Guardian Games playlist

Gold tier: Finish a Guardian Games playlist and earn the Gold Tier score

Guardian Angel: Quickly revive two Guardians

Hand to Hand: Defeat 20 enemies using a sidearm, submachine gun, shotgun, sword, or glaive without dying

Head to Head: Defeat 10 enemies using a sidearm, submachine gun, shotgun, sword, or glaive without dying

Indestructible: Complete a Guardian Games playlist without dying

Insult to Injury: Use an enemy, and then use a finisher to defeat a powerful combatant

Jack of all Trades: Defeat enemies using weapons and abilities to earn Vanguard Medals

Kinetic Frenzy: Quickly defeat nine enemies using kinetic weapons

Kinetic Rampage: Quickly defeat six enemies using kinetic weapons

Kinetic Spree: Quickly defeat three enemies using kinetic weapons

Let There be Light: Quickly defeat three enemies using a Super ability

Master at Arms: Quickly defeat enemies using weapons to earn Vanguard Medals

Master Blaster: Defeat 30 enemies using a grenade launcher or rocket launcher without dying

On Thin Ice: Defeat three enemies using Statis abilities or weapons

Platinum Threshold: Go over the Platinum Score threshold in a Guardian Games playlist

Platinum Tier: Finish a Guardian Games playlist and earn the Platinum Tier score

Power Frenzy: Quickly defeat nine enemies using power weapons

Power Rampage: Quickly defeat six enemies using power weapons

Power Spree: Quickly defeat three enemies using power weapons

Precision Frenzy: Quickly defeat nine enemies with precision damage

Precision: Rampage: Quickly defeat six enemies with precision damage

Precision Spree: Quickly defeat three enemies with precision damage

Scoped Out: Defeat 20 enemies using scout rifles, bows, sniper rifles, or linear fusion rifles without dying

Silver Threshold: Go over the Silver Score threshold in a Guardian Games playlist

Silver tier: Finish a Guardian Games playlist and earn the Silver Tier score

Size Does Shatter: Quickly defeat three enemies using the Statis shatter damage

Skirmisher: Defeat 10 enemies using an auto rifle, pulse rifle, hand cannon, fusion rifle, or machine gun without dying

Stick and Move: Defeat 30 enemies using an auto rifle, pulse rifle, hand cannon, fusion rifle, or machine gun without dying

Surgeon General: Defeat 30 enemies using a scout rifle, bow, sniper rifle, or linear fusion rifle without dying

Virtuoso: Quickly defeat enemies with an ability final blow to earn Vanguard Medals

What are Vanguard Medals in Destiny 2?

In some ways, Vanguard Medals work like achievements. You get these medals when you do certain things in the game. For example, if you defeat a number of enemies with a specific weapon or ability, or if you complete a mission called a Strike without losing a life, you can earn a Vanguard Medal.

There are more than 50 different Vanguard Medals that you can earn in the game. Most of the time, earning these medals doesn’t really affect your progress. However, during special events like the Guardian Games, they can work as fun score boosters.