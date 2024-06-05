How to Get Still Hunt in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

The Still Hunt Exotic Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 fires Golden Gun shots. If you’re having trouble getting your hands on one of these, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’re going to teach you how to get the Still Hunt in Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

How to Complete Wild Card and Get Still Hunt in Destiny 2

To get the Still Hunt sniper rifle, you need to complete the Wild Card exotic quest after finishing The Final Shape. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Complete the Campaign: Finish The Final Shape campaign to unlock the Destined Heroes quest from your Ghost. Speak to Cayde-6: Head to the Lost City and find Cayde-6 behind some boxes near the stairs leading to the viewing room. He will give you the Wild Card quest. Find the Mission Location: Load into The Landing, turn right, and follow the walkway to some stairs leading to a red room. Continue moving up until you reach the “Lost City,” where the mission flag will be on the roof. Start the Mission: Boot up the Wild Card mission. Follow the directions to a bridge and a cave, investigating points marked by Crow and Cayde along the way. Set Up Camp: After investigating, head west through a stone arch, fight Screebs, and investigate mud puddles. Set up your tent, campfire, and Dark Ether collector at base camp. Collect Tainted Dark Ether: Kill Screebs and war dogs to gather Dark Ether. Return to the stone arch and kill more enemies under the bridge to gather additional Ether. Defeat the Devourer of Corrupted Light: Investigate the second bush person, head into the caves, and defeat the Devourer of Corrupted Light and his allies. Use strategy to break his impenetrable barrier and defeat him. Complete Additional Objectives: Return to base camp, kill shanks, and destroy Blights. Track the energy source, investigate tunnels, and fight through mobs to reach the final boss, Lil’kis the Harvester. Defeat Lil’kis the Harvester: Clear mobs, deposit Dark Ether, and repeat the process until Lil’kis is defeated. Listen to Radio Transmission: Load into the Lost City and listen to the radio transmission beside Ghost. Receive Still Hunt: Speak to Cayde-6 to receive the Still Hunt sniper rifle.

The Still Hunt allows you to fire charged Golden Gun shots, making it an exceptional addition to any Guardian’s arsenal. Follow these steps to complete the Wild Card quest and add this powerful weapon to your collection.

